Among Us is a popular multiplayer game that has taken the gaming community by storm. Initially designed for mobile devices, it has since expanded its reach to computers, including Macs. If you’re wondering how to download Among Us on your Mac computer, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll walk you through the simple steps to get started and answer some frequently asked questions related to this topic.
How to Download Among Us on Computer (Mac)
Answer: To download Among Us on your Mac computer, follow these steps:
1. Open the App Store: Launch the App Store on your Mac by clicking on the blue “A” icon on your dock or searching for it using Spotlight (Cmd + Space).
2. Search for Among Us: In the App Store’s search bar, type “Among Us” and hit enter.
3. Find and Select Among Us: Among the search results, locate Among Us and click on its icon to view the app page.
4. Check System Requirements: Before downloading, ensure that your Mac meets the system requirements specified in the app page’s description.
5. Click on the “Get” or “Price” Button: If Among Us is free, click on the “Get” button to start the download. If it has a price tag, click on the button displaying its price instead.
6. Authenticate with Apple ID: Enter your Apple ID and password, and click on “Buy” or “Get” to proceed with the download. If you have previously downloaded apps using your Apple ID, you might not be required to enter the credentials again.
7. Wait for Download and Installation: Once you’ve authenticated, the App Store will start downloading Among Us to your Mac. The progress can be tracked in the Launchpad or under “Purchases” in the App Store. After downloading, installation will begin automatically.
8. Launch Among Us: Once the installation is complete, you can find Among Us in your Applications folder. Double-click on the Among Us icon to start the game.
FAQs
1. Can I download Among Us for free on my Mac?
Yes, Among Us is available as a free download on Mac through the App Store.
2. Are there any system requirements for downloading Among Us on Mac?
Yes, Among Us requires macOS 10.15 or later and a 64-bit processor. Make sure your Mac meets these requirements before downloading.
3. Is Among Us compatible with older versions of macOS?
No, Among Us requires macOS 10.15 or later. It is not compatible with older versions.
4. Is Among Us available on other platforms?
Yes, Among Us is available for iOS, Android, and Windows in addition to Mac.
5. Can I play Among Us on my Mac offline?
No, Among Us is an online multiplayer game, so an internet connection is required to play.
6. Can I play Among Us with my friends who are on different platforms?
Yes, Among Us supports cross-platform play, allowing you to play with your friends regardless of the platform they are using.
7. Do I need additional software or emulators to play Among Us on my Mac?
No, Among Us can be downloaded and played directly from the App Store on your Mac without any additional software or emulators.
8. Can I transfer my progress from the mobile version of Among Us to my Mac?
No, unfortunately, progress and purchases do not transfer between mobile and Mac versions of Among Us.
9. Can I use a game controller to play Among Us on my Mac?
Among Us does not currently support game controllers on Mac. It is primarily designed for touch or mouse and keyboard input.
10. Are there any in-app purchases in Among Us?
Among Us offers cosmetic items for purchase within the game, but they are entirely optional and do not provide any gameplay advantages.
11. Can I create a private game lobby on Among Us for Mac?
Yes, Among Us allows you to create private lobbies. Simply share the lobby’s code with your friends to join the same game.
12. Are there any age restrictions for Among Us on Mac?
Among Us is rated “9+” on the App Store, meaning it is suitable for players aged 9 and above. However, it is always a good idea to monitor and regulate your child’s gaming activity.