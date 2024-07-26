How to download among us on a Apple computer?

**How to Download Among Us on an Apple Computer?**
Among Us has become one of the most popular online multiplayer games, offering endless hours of fun with friends and strangers alike. If you own an Apple computer and want to enjoy this thrilling game from the comfort of your desktop or laptop, here’s a step-by-step guide to download Among Us on your Apple computer.
1. **Check System Requirements:** Before downloading Among Us, ensure that your Apple computer meets the minimum system requirements. Among Us is compatible with macOS 10.6 or later versions.
2. **Open the App Store:** Locate and open the App Store on your Apple computer.
3. **Search for Among Us:** Use the search bar within the App Store to search for Among Us. Alternatively, you can also click on this [link](https://apps.apple.com/us/app/among-us/id1351168404?mt=12) to directly access the Among Us page in the App Store.
4. **Select Among Us:** Once you find Among Us in the search results, click on it to access the game’s page within the App Store.
5. **Purchase or Download:** If Among Us is a paid game, you will need to purchase it by clicking on the ‘Buy’ button and following the instructions for making the payment. However, if the game is free to download, look for the ‘Get’ or ‘Download’ button to proceed with the installation.
6. **Enter your Apple ID:** To proceed with the download, you will be prompted to enter your Apple ID credentials. Provide your Apple ID email address and password, or use Touch ID or Face ID if available on your device.
7. **Wait for Installation:** After entering your Apple ID, the download and installation process will begin automatically. You will be able to see the progress within the App Store.
8. **Find Among Us on Your Computer:** Once the installation is complete, Among Us will appear in the Applications folder on your Apple computer. You can access it by clicking on the Launchpad icon on your dock or by searching for ‘Among Us’ in the Spotlight search bar.
9. **Launch Among Us:** Click on the Among Us icon to launch the game and start your thrilling space adventure. Enjoy playing with friends and explore the world of impostors and crewmates!
FAQs:
1. Can I play Among Us on a MacBook?
Yes, Among Us is compatible with MacBook and other Apple computers running macOS 10.6 or later versions.
2. Can I play Among Us on an iMac?
Absolutely! Among Us can be played on iMacs running macOS 10.6 or later versions.
3. Can I download Among Us directly from the developer’s website?
No, Among Us is available for download exclusively through the Apple App Store.
4. Is Among Us free to download?
Among Us is free to download on the Apple App Store for a limited version, but it also offers a paid version with additional features.
5. How much does Among Us cost?
The price of Among Us may vary, but it is generally affordable and ranges from $1 to $5 on the Apple App Store.
6. Can I play Among Us online with my friends?
Yes, Among Us offers online multiplayer capabilities, allowing you to play with friends or strangers.
7. Can I play Among Us offline?
No, Among Us is an online multiplayer game, requiring an active internet connection to play.
8. Can I play Among Us with players on other platforms?
Among Us currently supports cross-platform play, allowing players on different platforms to join the same game.
9. Can I play Among Us on my iPhone and my Apple computer using the same account?
Yes, Among Us supports cross-platform progression, so you can use the same account to play on multiple Apple devices.
10. Can I play Among Us with a controller on an Apple computer?
Among Us is primarily designed for touchscreens, but you can use third-party software to map a controller to the game if you prefer that input method.
11. Does Among Us require any additional software to be installed?
No, Among Us doesn’t require any additional software to be installed on your Apple computer, as it can be directly downloaded and installed from the Apple App Store.
12. Can I uninstall Among Us if I no longer wish to play?
Yes, you can uninstall Among Us from your Apple computer just like any other application. Simply locate the game in your Applications folder and move it to the trash bin.