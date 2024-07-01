Amazon Prime Video has become one of the most popular streaming platforms amongst users, offering a vast collection of movies, TV shows, and original content. While streaming content online is convenient, there may be instances where you’ll want to download Amazon videos to your computer for offline viewing. In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading Amazon videos to your computer and answer some related FAQs.
How to Download Amazon Videos to Your Computer?
Method 1: Using the Amazon Prime Video App
One of the easiest ways to download Amazon videos to your computer is by using the Amazon Prime Video app. Follow these simple steps to get started:
1. Install and Open the Amazon Prime Video App: Download and install the Amazon Prime Video app on your computer if you haven’t already. You can find the app on the Amazon website or in the Microsoft Store.
2. Sign in to Your Amazon Account: Launch the app and sign in using your Amazon Prime account credentials.
3. Find the Video You Want to Download: Browse through the available content and find the video you wish to download.
4. Select the Download Option: Look for the download icon or the option to download next to the video. Click on it to begin the download process.
5. Choose the Video Quality: Amazon gives you an option to select the video quality before downloading. Higher quality videos will take up more storage space on your computer.
6. Wait for the Download: Once you’ve selected the quality, the app will begin downloading the video. You can monitor the progress in the app’s download section.
7. Access the Downloaded Videos: Once the download is complete, you can access your downloaded videos in the app’s download section or by navigating to the designated folder on your computer.
Method 2: Using Screen Recording Software
If you’re unable to use the Amazon Prime Video app or want to download videos from Amazon Prime Video and other streaming services, you can utilize screen recording software to capture the video while it’s playing. Follow these steps:
1. Install and Launch Screen Recording Software: Choose a reliable screen recording software and install it on your computer. There are several options available like OBS Studio, Camtasia, or Bandicam.
2. Set Up Recording Parameters: Configure the screen recording software to capture the area of the screen where the video will be played. Adjust the settings according to your preferences.
3. Start Recording: Play the Amazon video you want to download and start the screen recording software to capture the screen.
4. Finish Recording: After the video has finished playing, stop the recording and save the captured video file to your computer.
5. Trim and Convert (If Required): If the recorded video contains any unwanted sections or if you wish to convert it to a different format, you can use video editing software like Adobe Premiere Pro or Handbrake.
6. Enjoy Your Downloaded Video: Once you’ve completed the necessary editing or conversion, you can now enjoy your downloaded Amazon video on your computer.
Now that we’ve covered the steps to download Amazon videos to your computer, let’s address some related FAQs:
1. Can I download any Amazon video to my computer?
No, not all videos are available for download. The availability for download depends on the content’s licensing agreements. Look for the download icon next to the video to see if it’s downloadable.
2. Can I download Amazon videos on both Windows and Mac computers?
Yes, you can download Amazon videos on both Windows and Mac computers using the Amazon Prime Video app or screen recording software.
3. Can I download Amazon videos on multiple devices?
Yes, you can download Amazon videos on multiple devices, but the number of devices you can download to simultaneously may be limited. Check the terms and conditions of your Amazon Prime subscription for more details.
4. Can I download Amazon videos in HD quality?
Yes, you can choose the video quality when downloading Amazon videos using the Amazon Prime Video app. However, keep in mind that higher quality videos will require more storage space.
5. How long can I keep downloaded Amazon videos on my computer?
The availability of downloaded Amazon videos varies depending on the licensing agreements. Some videos may have an expiration date, while others can be kept indefinitely.
6. Can I download Amazon Prime Video exclusive content?
Yes, you can download Amazon Prime Video exclusive content using the Amazon Prime Video app or screen recording software, as long as it is available for download.
7. Can I transfer downloaded Amazon videos to another device?
Downloaded Amazon videos are usually tied to the device or app you used to download them. However, there may be options to transfer downloaded videos between Amazon Prime Video supported devices within the app.
8. Can I download Amazon videos using third-party software or browser extensions?
Downloading Amazon videos using third-party software or browser extensions is not recommended, as it may infringe upon the Amazon Prime Video terms of service and could potentially result in penalties.
9. Is there a limit to the number of Amazon videos I can download?
While there is typically no limit to the number of videos you can download, there may be a restriction on the number of devices you can have simultaneous downloads on. Check your Amazon Prime Video subscription details for specific limitations.
10. Can I download rented Amazon movies?
No, rented Amazon movies are not available for download. Only content that is included with your Amazon Prime Video subscription or purchased outright can be downloaded.
11. Can I watch downloaded Amazon videos offline?
Yes, downloaded Amazon videos can be watched offline without an internet connection, as long as the license for the video is still valid.
12. Can I download Amazon videos to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can typically choose the download location of the Amazon videos to an external hard drive or any other designated folder on your computer. Ensure that there is sufficient free space available on the external drive before downloading.