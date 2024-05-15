Amazon Prime Video offers a vast collection of movies, TV shows, and exclusive content that you can stream instantly. However, there might be times when you want to download Amazon videos on your computer for offline viewing. Whether you’re planning a long trip or have limited internet access, downloading Amazon videos is a convenient option. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to download Amazon videos on your computer and provide answers to some related FAQs.
How to Download Amazon Videos on My Computer?
The process of downloading Amazon videos on your computer is quite straightforward. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Prime Video App:
– Download and install the Amazon Prime Video app on your computer.
– Launch the app and sign in to your Amazon account.
– Browse for the video you want to download.
– Click on the “Download” button next to the video to start the download.
– Choose the desired video quality and wait for the download to complete.
2. Streaming Services:
– If you’re using streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, or Disney+, you can use third-party screen recording software to capture the Amazon video while it’s playing on your computer screen.
It’s worth mentioning that not all Amazon Prime Video content is available for download. Some videos are only available for streaming. Additionally, downloaded videos have an expiration date after which they will become unavailable for playback.
Related FAQs:
1. Can I download Amazon videos if I don’t have a Prime membership?
No, downloading Amazon videos is only available for Amazon Prime members.
2. Can I choose the download quality?
Yes, when you download a video, you can select the desired quality. Higher quality may take longer to download and require more storage space.
3. Can I download videos on multiple devices?
Yes, you can download Amazon videos on multiple devices as long as they are linked to your Amazon account.
4. Can I download Amazon videos on my Mac?
Yes, the Amazon Prime Video app is available for Mac computers. You can follow the same steps mentioned above to download videos on your Mac.
5. Are downloaded Amazon videos accessible after my Prime membership expires?
No, once your Prime membership expires, you will no longer have access to the downloaded Amazon videos.
6. How long can I keep the downloaded videos?
The expiration date for downloaded videos varies and is set by the content provider. You can find the expiration date for each video in the “Downloads” section of the Prime Video app.
7. Can I download movies and TV shows to an external storage device?
The Amazon Prime Video app allows you to select the destination folder for downloaded videos. Therefore, if your external storage device is connected to your computer, you can choose it as the download location.
8. How many videos can I download at once?
You can download multiple videos simultaneously using the Amazon Prime Video app. The exact number may depend on your device’s storage capacity.
9. Can I download rented movies?
No, rented movies are not available for download. You can only download content from Amazon Prime Video’s library.
10. Can I share downloaded Amazon videos with others?
No, downloaded videos are encrypted and can only be played within the Prime Video app using the account that downloaded them.
11. Can I download Amazon videos on my Windows PC?
Yes, the Amazon Prime Video app is available for Windows computers. The steps outlined above can be followed to download videos on your Windows PC.
12. Can I download Amazon videos using a web browser?
No, currently, the option to download videos is only available through the Amazon Prime Video app. You cannot download videos using a web browser.
In conclusion, downloading Amazon videos on your computer is a convenient way to enjoy your favorite content offline. By following the simple steps outlined above, you can have your desired videos ready to watch even without an internet connection. Enjoy your downloads and happy streaming!