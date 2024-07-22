How to download amazon video to your computer?

Do you want to watch your favorite movies and TV shows from Amazon Video offline? Downloading Amazon Video to your computer allows you to enjoy your entertainment even when you don’t have an internet connection. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to download Amazon Video onto your computer.
Steps to Download Amazon Video to Your Computer:
1. Install Amazon Prime Video App:
To download Amazon Video, you will first need to install the Amazon Prime Video app on your computer. Visit the Amazon website and search for the app to find the appropriate download link for your operating system.
2. Sign in to Your Amazon Account:
Open the Amazon Prime Video app and sign in using the credentials for your Amazon account. This will ensure that you have access to your purchased or rented content.
3. Find the Video You Want to Download:
Browse through the available movies and TV shows until you find the one you wish to download. Keep in mind that not all videos are available for download. Look for the download icon next to the title, indicating that it can be downloaded.
4. Click on the Download Button:
Once you find the desired video, click on the download button located below the title. The app will then prompt you to select the video quality you prefer. Higher quality videos will take up more space on your computer.
5. Wait for the Download to Complete:
After selecting the video quality, the app will begin downloading the video onto your computer. The time required for the download will vary depending on the size and quality of the video, as well as your internet connection speed.
6. Access Your Downloaded Videos:
Once the download is complete, you can access your downloaded videos by clicking on the “Downloads” tab within the Amazon Prime Video app. This tab will display all the videos you have downloaded and are available for offline viewing.
7. Enjoy Your Downloaded Videos:
Now that you have successfully downloaded Amazon Video to your computer, you can watch your favorite movies and TV shows anytime, anywhere, without an internet connection.
Frequently Asked Questions about Downloading Amazon Video:
1. Can I download Amazon Video using any web browser?
No, you can only download Amazon Video using the official Amazon Prime Video app, which is available for Windows and macOS.
2. Can I download Amazon Video on a Chromebook?
Currently, the Amazon Prime Video app is not available for Chromebooks. However, you can use the Amazon Prime Video website to stream videos online if you have an internet connection.
3. Can I watch my downloaded Amazon Video offline forever?
No, Amazon Video downloads come with an expiration date. You need to reconnect your computer to the internet periodically to renew the download licenses.
4. How many videos can I download at once?
You can download as many videos as your device’s storage space allows, but keep in mind that each video will take up storage space on your computer.
5. Can I download Amazon Video to an external storage device?
No, Amazon Video downloads are only stored on your computer’s internal storage. You cannot choose an external storage location for the downloaded videos.
6. Can I watch the downloaded videos on multiple devices?
Amazon Video downloads are device-specific and cannot be transferred to other devices. You can only watch the downloaded videos on the computer where they were downloaded.
7. Can I download Amazon Video while using a VPN?
Yes, you can use a VPN to download Amazon Video on your computer. Just ensure that the VPN you are using supports the Amazon Prime Video app.
8. Can I download Amazon Video to my mobile device?
Yes, Amazon Prime Video allows you to download videos to your mobile device through their official app. The process is similar to downloading on a computer.
9. Can I download rented movies from Amazon Video?
Yes, you can download rented movies from Amazon Video to watch offline during the rental period. Once the rental period expires, the downloaded content will no longer be accessible.
10. Can I download Amazon Video in HD quality?
Yes, the Amazon Prime Video app allows you to choose the video quality that suits your preferences. Higher quality options, such as HD and UHD, may require more storage space.
11. Can I share my downloaded Amazon Video with others?
No, Amazon Video downloads are protected by DRM (Digital Rights Management) and cannot be shared with others. The downloads are tied to your Amazon account and are for personal use only.
12. Are subtitles available for downloaded Amazon Video?
Yes, the downloaded videos retain the subtitle options available for streaming. You can enable or disable subtitles for downloaded videos within the Amazon Prime Video app.
Now that you have learned how to download Amazon Video onto your computer, you can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows even when offline. Follow the step-by-step guide and start building your offline library of entertainment today!