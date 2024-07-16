**How to Download Amazon Video Library to Computer?**
Are you a fan of Amazon Prime Video and want to enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows offline? Fortunately, Amazon allows you to download videos from its library to your computer. In this article, we will guide you through the step-by-step process of how to download your Amazon Video library to your computer for offline viewing. So let’s get started!
**Step 1: Install the Amazon Video App**
To download your Amazon Video library, you need to have the Amazon Video app installed on your computer. If you don’t have it already, you can easily download it from the Amazon website, which is available for both Windows and macOS.
**Step 2: Sign in to Your Amazon Account**
Open the Amazon Video app and sign in to your Amazon account using your login credentials. If you don’t have an Amazon account, you will need to create one to access your video library.
**Step 3: Access Your Video Library**
Once you are signed in, you can access your video library by clicking on the “Library” tab located at the top of the app’s interface. This will display a list of all the movies and TV shows in your Amazon Video library.
**Step 4: Choose the Video to Download**
Browse through your library and find the movie or TV show you want to download. Once you have selected the video, click on the “Download” button located below the video’s thumbnail.
FAQs:
1. Can I download any movie or TV show from Amazon Video?
No, not all videos are available for download. The availability of downloading depends on the content provider’s licensing rights.
2. Can I download videos from Amazon using a web browser?
No, you can only download Amazon videos using the Amazon Video app.
3. How to check the download progress?
You can view the download progress by clicking on the “Downloads” tab located at the top of the app’s interface. It will show you the current status of your downloads.
4. Where are the downloaded videos stored on my computer?
The downloaded videos are stored in the default location set by the Amazon Video app. However, you can change the download location in the app’s settings.
5. Can I download videos on multiple devices?
Yes, you can download videos on multiple devices, but keep in mind that the number of simultaneous downloads might be limited based on your Amazon Prime membership.
6. Can I download videos on my phone and transfer them to my computer?
No, the downloaded videos are encrypted and can only be played through the Amazon Video app, so you cannot transfer them to another device.
7. Are there any limitations on how long I can keep the downloaded videos?
Yes, the availability of the downloaded videos varies based on the content provider’s licensing rights. Some videos may have an expiration date, while others can be watched indefinitely.
8. Can I download Amazon Prime original series?
Yes, you can download Amazon Prime original series, just like any other movie or TV show in your library.
9. Can I watch the downloaded videos offline without an internet connection?
Yes, once you have downloaded the videos, you can watch them offline without an internet connection, making it perfect for traveling or situations with limited connectivity.
10. How many devices can I download videos to?
You can download videos to a maximum of four devices at the same time, depending on your Amazon Prime membership.
11. Can I download videos in high definition?
Yes, you can download videos in high definition if the content is available in that format. However, keep in mind that it will consume more storage space on your computer.
12. Can I download subtitles along with the videos?
Yes, you can download subtitles for the videos if they are available. When you play a downloaded video, you can choose the subtitle language from the options provided.