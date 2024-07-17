How to download amazon TV shows to computer?

Amazon Prime Video offers a vast collection of movies and TV shows that can be streamed online. However, sometimes you may want to download these shows to your computer to watch them offline, especially when you’re traveling or have a limited internet connection. In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading Amazon TV shows to your computer easily.
Steps to download Amazon TV shows to your computer
Before diving into the download process, make sure you have the following prerequisites:
1. **Subscription to Amazon Prime:** To download Amazon TV shows, you must be a subscribed member of Amazon Prime.
Once you have the essentials in place, follow these straightforward steps to download your favorite TV shows:
2. **Launch the Amazon Prime Video website:** Open your preferred web browser and go to the Amazon Prime Video website.
3. **Log in to your account:** Enter your username and password to access your Amazon Prime account.
4. **Search for the desired TV show:** Utilize the search bar or navigate through the categories to find the TV show you want to download.
5. **Click on the show’s thumbnail:** Once you’ve found your desired show, click on its thumbnail to access the show’s details page.
6. **Check download availability:** Not all TV shows are available for download. Look for the download icon (a downward arrow) on the show’s details page to confirm if it can be downloaded.
7. **Click on the download icon:** If the show is available for download, click on the download icon to initiate the download.
8. **Choose the download quality:** You’ll be presented with the option to select the video quality and file size before downloading. Higher quality will result in a larger file size.
9. **Wait for the download to complete:** The download progress will be displayed on the screen. Once the download is complete, the downloaded episode or episodes will be available within the Amazon Prime Video app.
10. **Access your downloaded TV shows:** To watch the downloaded TV show(s), open the Amazon Prime Video app on your computer and navigate to the “Downloads” section.
11. **Enjoy offline viewing:** You can now enjoy your favorite Amazon TV shows anytime, anywhere, without needing an internet connection.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. How many TV shows can I download at once?
You can download as many TV shows as your device’s storage capacity allows.
2. Is there a time limit for watching downloaded TV shows?
Yes, there is a time limit. Some downloaded TV shows may have an expiration date, which typically ranges from 48 hours to 30 days.
3. Can I download TV shows on multiple devices?
Yes, you can download TV shows on multiple devices, as long as they are linked to your Amazon Prime account.
4. How much storage space do downloaded TV shows occupy?
The storage space required for downloaded TV shows varies depending on the video quality and duration of the episodes.
5. Can I download TV shows on my smartphone or tablet?
Yes, you can download TV shows on devices running the Amazon Prime Video app, including smartphones and tablets.
6. Can I download Amazon TV shows on Mac and Windows computers?
Yes, Amazon Prime Video supports downloading TV shows on both Mac and Windows computers.
7. Can I watch downloaded TV shows on other media players?
No, downloaded Amazon TV shows are protected by Digital Rights Management (DRM) and can only be played within the Amazon Prime Video app.
8. Can I download TV shows for offline viewing while abroad?
Yes, you can download TV shows for offline viewing while abroad as long as you have an active Amazon Prime subscription.
9. How long do I have to start watching a downloaded TV show?
Once a TV show is downloaded, there is no time limit for starting to watch it.
10. Can I share downloaded TV shows with others?
No, the downloaded TV shows from Amazon Prime Video are intended for personal offline viewing and cannot be shared with others.
11. Can I download entire seasons of a TV show at once?
Yes, you can download entire seasons of a TV show in one go if the option is available.
12. Can I delete downloaded TV shows after watching them?
Yes, you can delete downloaded TV shows once you have finished watching them to free up storage space on your computer.
In conclusion, downloading Amazon TV shows to your computer is a convenient way to enjoy your favorite shows offline. By following the aforementioned steps, you can easily download and watch Amazon TV shows at your own leisure, without the need for a stable internet connection. So, get ready to binge-watch your favorite shows, even when you’re on the go or away from reliable internet access!