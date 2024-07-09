How to download amazon TV shows on computer?

Streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video have revolutionized the way we consume our favorite TV shows and movies. However, sometimes you may find yourself in a situation where you want to download Amazon TV shows on your computer and watch them offline at your convenience. In this article, we will guide you step-by-step on how to download Amazon TV shows on your computer. So, let’s get started!
To download Amazon TV shows on your computer, follow these steps:
1. Open your web browser and go to the Amazon Prime Video website.
2. Log in to your Amazon account if you haven’t already.
3. Search for the TV show you want to download in the search bar.
4. Once you’ve found the TV show, click on it to open the show’s page.
5. Look for the “Download” button or icon on the show’s page.
6. Click on the “Download” button or icon. If prompted, select the desired video quality for your download.
7. The TV show will start downloading to your computer. You can track the progress of the download in your browser or on your computer’s taskbar.
8. Once the download is complete, you can find the downloaded TV show in the designated download folder on your computer.
9. To watch the downloaded TV show, locate the file and double-click on it to start playing it with a compatible media player.
It’s important to note that not all TV shows on Amazon Prime Video are available for download. Some content may have restrictions imposed by the content provider or licensing agreements. Additionally, downloaded content usually has an expiration period and will be automatically removed from your device after a specific time.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I download Amazon TV shows on my computer using the Amazon Prime Video app?
Yes, you can download Amazon TV shows on your computer using the Amazon Prime Video app for Windows 10.
2. Can I download Amazon TV shows on my Mac computer?
Yes, you can download Amazon TV shows on your Mac computer by following the same steps mentioned above using a web browser.
3. Can I download multiple episodes of a TV show at once?
No, each episode needs to be downloaded individually.
4. Can I download TV shows from Amazon Prime Video without a subscription?
No, you need an active subscription to Amazon Prime Video to download and access the TV shows.
5. How long can I keep downloaded TV shows on my computer?
The duration varies for different shows. Typically, you can keep downloaded TV shows for 30 days, but once you start watching a downloaded show, it will expire within 48 hours or a similar timeframe.
6. Can I transfer the downloaded TV shows to another device?
No, downloaded TV shows are usually restricted to the device they were downloaded on and cannot be transferred to another device.
7. Can I download TV shows in HD quality?
Yes, Amazon offers the option to download TV shows in varying video qualities, including HD, depending on the availability and your device’s storage capacity.
8. How much storage space do I need to download TV shows?
The storage space required depends on the video quality and length of the TV show. Higher quality videos and longer episodes will require more storage space.
9. Can I download TV shows on my mobile device and transfer them to my computer?
No, downloaded content is usually device-specific and cannot be transferred across different platforms.
10. Can I download TV shows on my Chromebook?
Yes, you can download Amazon TV shows on your Chromebook using the web browser version of Amazon Prime Video.
11. Do downloaded TV shows have subtitles?
Yes, downloaded TV shows usually come with subtitles that can be enabled while watching.
12. Can I watch downloaded TV shows while offline?
Yes, downloaded TV shows can be watched offline without an internet connection once they are downloaded to your computer.