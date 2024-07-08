How to Download Amazon Prime Video on Computer?
Amazon Prime Video is a popular streaming service that offers a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content. While streaming is the primary mode of accessing this content, there may be times when you want to download videos to watch offline, such as when you’re traveling or have limited internet access. In this article, we will walk you through the steps to download Amazon Prime Video on your computer.
Downloading Amazon Prime Video is a straightforward process that can be done through the official Amazon Prime Video app for Windows. Follow these steps to get started:
1. Visit the Microsoft Store: Open the Microsoft Store on your computer and search for ‘Amazon Prime Video.’ Alternatively, you can also visit the Amazon website and navigate to the ‘Prime Video’ section.
2. Install the App: Once you locate the Amazon Prime Video app, click on the ‘Get’ or ‘Install’ button to download and install it on your computer.
3. Launch the App: After the installation is complete, launch the Amazon Prime Video app by clicking on the corresponding icon in the Start menu or desktop.
4. Sign in to Your Amazon Account: If you already have an Amazon account, enter your login credentials (email address and password) to sign in. If not, create a new account by selecting the ‘Create your Amazon account’ option.
5. Explore the Library: Once signed in, you can browse through the extensive collection of movies, TV shows, and other content available on Amazon Prime Video. Use the search bar or navigate through different genres to find the video you want to download.
6. Select the Video: When you have found a video you want to download, click on it to open the details page.
7. Click on the Download Button: On the video details page, you will notice a ‘Download’ button. Click on it to initiate the download. The video will be saved to your computer’s local storage.
8. Manage Downloads: To manage your downloads, click on the ‘Downloads’ option located at the top-right corner of the Amazon Prime Video app. From here, you can view, play, pause, resume, or delete your downloaded videos.
9. Watch Offline: Now that you have successfully downloaded the video, you can watch it offline whenever you like. Open the ‘Downloads’ section, locate the downloaded video, and click on it to start playing.
10. Remember the Limitations: It’s important to note that not all videos on Amazon Prime Video are available for download due to licensing restrictions. You will only see the ‘Download’ button on eligible videos.
FAQs:
1. Can I download Amazon Prime Video on any computer?
Yes, you can download Amazon Prime Video on any computer running Windows 10 or higher.
2. Can I download Amazon Prime Video on a Mac?
Currently, the official Amazon Prime Video app is not available for Mac computers. However, you can still watch Prime Video content using a web browser on your Mac.
3. Can I download videos on mobile devices as well?
Yes, you can download videos on mobile devices using the official Amazon Prime Video app for iOS and Android.
4. Can I download an entire TV series?
Yes, you can download individual episodes or an entire season of a TV series for offline viewing.
5. How long do the downloaded videos stay on my computer?
The downloaded videos have a limited duration, which varies for different content. After the expiration period, you will need to re-download them to continue watching.
6. Can I transfer the downloaded videos to another device?
No, the downloaded videos are encrypted and can only be played using the official Amazon Prime Video app.
7. How many videos can I download at once?
There are no specific limitations on the number of videos you can download, as long as you have sufficient storage space on your computer.
8. Can I watch the downloaded videos after my Prime membership expires?
No, downloaded videos can only be played while you have an active Amazon Prime membership.
9. Can I download videos in 4K quality?
Yes, Amazon Prime Video allows you to download videos in 4K Ultra HD quality, provided your computer and internet connection support it.
10. Can I access my downloads from multiple computers?
Yes, your downloads are linked to your Amazon account. You can access them from any computer running the official Amazon Prime Video app.
11. How much storage space do the downloaded videos occupy?
The storage space occupied by downloaded videos depends on their file size and quality. You can check the size of each video in the ‘Downloads’ section.
12. Can I download videos on a limited internet connection?
Yes, you can download videos on a limited or slow internet connection. Amazon Prime Video allows you to adjust the video quality to reduce the file size and download time.