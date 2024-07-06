Streaming movies and TV shows have become increasingly popular in recent years, with platforms like Amazon Prime Video offering a vast library of content for subscribers to enjoy. While streaming is convenient, sometimes you may want to download your favorite movies or shows to your computer for offline viewing. In this article, we will explore how to download Amazon Prime movies to your computer and provide answers to some frequently asked questions about this process.
Downloading Amazon Prime Movies to Your Computer
If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you have access to thousands of movies and TV shows. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to download them to your computer:
1. **Install the Amazon Prime Video app**: Visit the Amazon website and download and install the Amazon Prime Video application for your computer.
2. **Sign in to your Amazon Prime account**: Open the app and sign in using your Amazon Prime credentials.
3. **Choose a movie or TV show**: Browse through the available content and select the movie or TV show episode you want to download.
4. **Click on the download icon**: Once you’ve selected your desired content, look for the download icon (usually represented by a downward arrow) and click on it.
5. **Select the download quality**: You will be prompted to choose the video quality for your download. Higher resolutions will provide superior video quality but require more storage space.
6. **Start the download**: After selecting the quality, click on the “Download” button to begin the download process.
7. **Access your downloaded content**: Once the download is complete, you can access your downloaded movies and TV shows by going to the “Downloads” section within the Amazon Prime Video app.
8. **Enjoy offline viewing**: Now that your content is downloaded, you can disconnect from the internet and watch your favorite movies and TV shows whenever and wherever you want.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I download movies and TV shows on any computer?
No, you can only download Amazon Prime movies and TV shows using the Amazon Prime Video app, which is available for Windows and macOS.
2. Can I download content from Amazon Prime Video to external storage devices?
Unfortunately, you can only download content to the internal storage of your computer using the Amazon Prime Video app.
3. Do downloaded movies and TV shows expire?
Yes, downloaded content has an expiration date. You will need to reconnect to the internet within a specific timeframe to verify your subscription and renew the license for the downloaded content.
4. Can I share downloaded movies with others?
No, the downloaded movies and TV shows are only accessible through the Amazon Prime Video app on the device they were downloaded to and cannot be shared with others.
5. How many movies or TV episodes can I download at once?
There is no strict limit on the number of movies or TV episodes you can download, but it will depend on the available storage space on your computer.
6. Can I download content when using cellular data?
By default, the Amazon Prime Video app only allows downloads over Wi-Fi to prevent excessive data usage. However, this setting can be changed in the app’s settings to enable downloads over cellular data.
7. Can I watch downloaded content on other devices?
No, downloaded content can only be watched on the device where it was downloaded using the Amazon Prime Video app.
8. Can I download content while streaming?
Yes, you can download content while simultaneously streaming other movies or TV shows on the Amazon Prime Video app.
9. Do subtitles and audio options work for downloaded content?
Yes, downloaded content supports subtitles and multiple audio options, just like the streaming version.
10. Can I download rented movies from Amazon Prime Video?
No, rented movies from Amazon Prime Video cannot be downloaded. Only content available within your Amazon Prime subscription can be downloaded.
11. How long does it take to download a movie or TV show?
The download speed will depend on your internet connection and the file size of the content you want to download. Larger files will take longer to download.
12. Is there a limit on how long I can keep downloaded movies or TV shows?
There is no specific limit for how long you can keep downloaded content, but you will need to renew the license periodically by connecting to the internet and verifying your subscription. This ensures that your downloaded content remains accessible.