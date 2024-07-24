How to download amazon prime movie on computer?

Amazon Prime Video is a leading streaming service that offers a vast collection of movies, TV shows, and original content. While you can enjoy Amazon Prime Video’s extensive library through online streaming, there might be times when you want to download a movie and watch it later. If you’re wondering how to download Amazon Prime movies on your computer, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will guide you through the simple steps to download Amazon Prime movies on your computer and answer some related FAQs.
How to Download Amazon Prime Movies on Computer?
To download Amazon Prime movies on your computer, follow these easy steps:
1. Start by opening the Amazon Prime Video website on your computer.
2. Log in to your Amazon Prime account.
3. Browse through the extensive collection and find a movie you wish to download.
4. Once you’ve selected a movie, open its detail page by clicking on the title or cover image.
5. On the movie’s detail page, you’ll find an option to download the movie. Click on the “Download” button.
6. A prompt will appear allowing you to choose the download quality. Select your preferred quality option.
7. After selecting the quality, the download will start automatically, and the movie will be saved on your computer.
8. To access the downloaded movie later, open the “Downloads” section of the Amazon Prime Video app on your computer.
Once downloaded, you can enjoy the movie offline at your convenience without the need for an internet connection.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about downloading Amazon Prime movies on a computer:
1. Can I download Amazon Prime movies using any web browser?
Yes, you can download Amazon Prime movies on your computer using popular web browsers like Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, or Microsoft Edge.
2. Can I download Amazon Prime movies on a Mac computer?
Absolutely! You can download Amazon Prime movies on both Mac and Windows computers, as long as you have an active Amazon Prime subscription.
3. How many Amazon Prime movies can I download at a time?
The number of downloaded movies depends on the storage capacity of your computer. You can download as many movies as your computer can accommodate.
4. Can I transfer downloaded Amazon Prime movies to a USB drive?
No, Amazon Prime movies are DRM-protected, which means they can only be played within the Amazon Prime Video app and cannot be transferred to external devices.
5. Is there a time limit for watching downloaded Amazon Prime movies?
Yes, there is a time limit for watching downloaded Amazon Prime movies. Once you start watching a downloaded movie, you will have a specific expiration period, typically ranging from 48 to 72 hours.
6. Can I download Amazon Prime movies on multiple devices?
Yes, you can download Amazon Prime movies on multiple devices using the same Amazon Prime account. However, the number of devices on which you can download content may vary depending on your account type.
7. Can I download Amazon Prime movies on my smartphone?
Yes, Amazon Prime Video offers a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices. You can download movies on your smartphone using the Amazon Prime Video app.
8. Can I download Amazon Prime movies in HD quality?
Yes, Amazon Prime Video allows you to download movies in different quality options, including high-definition (HD). However, the availability of HD downloads may vary depending on the movie and your internet connection speed.
9. Can I download Amazon Prime movies on a shared computer?
Yes, you can download Amazon Prime movies on a shared computer, but ensure that you log out after downloading and watching them to maintain the privacy of your account.
10. Can I download Amazon Prime movies on a Windows 10 computer?
Yes, you can easily download Amazon Prime movies on a Windows 10 computer by following the steps mentioned earlier.
11. Can I download Amazon Prime movies while traveling?
Yes, you can download Amazon Prime movies on your computer before traveling and enjoy them offline during your journey.
12. Are all Amazon Prime movies available for download?
While the majority of movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime Video are available for download, there might be a few titles that are not eligible due to licensing restrictions. However, most popular and Amazon Original movies can be downloaded for offline viewing.
Now that you know how to download Amazon Prime movies on your computer, you can easily enjoy your favorite content even when you’re offline. Happy downloading and happy watching!