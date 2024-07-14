How to download already purchased songs from itunes to computer?

If you are a proud owner of an extensive iTunes library and want to download your already purchased songs to your computer, you have come to the right place. Whether you want to store your music locally, have a backup in case of an unexpected loss, or simply want to listen to your favorite tunes without an internet connection, downloading your purchased songs from iTunes to your computer is a fairly straightforward process. In this article, we will guide you through the steps on how to accomplish this task easily.
The Process: Downloading Already Purchased Songs from iTunes to Computer
To begin the process of downloading your already purchased songs from iTunes to your computer, follow these steps:
1. Open the iTunes application on your computer.
2. Sign in to your Apple ID associated with the iTunes account used for the purchases.
3. Once signed in, click on the “Account” option in the iTunes menu.
4. From the drop-down menu, select “Purchased” (or “Purchased Playlist” for older iTunes versions).
5. You will be directed to a new window displaying all your purchased songs.
6. **To download a specific song, locate it in the list and click on the “Download” button next to it.**
7. **To download all your purchased songs at once, click on the “Download All” button at the top right corner of the window.**
8. The downloaded songs will be saved to your computer’s default iTunes media folder.
It is worth noting that if you are using a Mac computer, the iTunes media folder is typically located at /Users/Username/Music/iTunes/iTunes Media. For Windows users, the default location is C:UsersUsernameMusiciTunesiTunes Media.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I re-download songs from iTunes for free?
Yes, you can. As long as you are using the same Apple ID that was used for the initial purchase, you can re-download your songs without any additional charge.
2. Are there any limits on the number of times I can download a purchased song?
No, there are no limits. You can download a purchased song as many times as needed.
3. Will downloading already purchased songs remove them from my mobile device?
No, downloading purchased songs from iTunes to your computer will not remove them from your mobile device. They will remain available there as well.
4. Can I download my purchased songs to multiple computers?
Yes, you can. However, keep in mind that iTunes permits authorized playback on up to five computers.
5. Can I download previously purchased songs if I no longer have an active iTunes subscription?
Yes, you can still download previously purchased songs from iTunes even if you do not have an active subscription.
6. Can I download only specific songs from my purchase history?
Absolutely. In the “Purchased” section of iTunes, you can choose to download specific songs or albums based on your preference.
7. Can I download my purchased songs on a different operating system?
Yes, you can download your purchased songs on different operating systems, including Windows and macOS.
8. Can I download songs that were previously purchased by other family members?
Yes, as long as you are using the same Apple ID and account that was used for the original purchase, you can download songs purchased by other family members.
9. How long does it take to download a purchased song?
The download time for a purchased song from iTunes depends on your internet connection speed. Generally, it should be relatively fast.
10. Can I download my purchased songs to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can choose to download your songs directly to an external hard drive by specifying its location during the download process.
11. Will downloading purchased songs use up additional storage on my computer?
Yes, downloading songs from iTunes will consume storage space on your computer’s hard drive. Make sure you have adequate space available.
12. Can I download my purchased songs on a mobile device?
While iTunes is primarily used on computers, you can also download your purchased songs through the iTunes app on your iOS device, such as iPhone or iPad. Browse to the “Purchased” section and follow the same steps mentioned earlier.
Now that you know how to download already purchased songs from iTunes to your computer, you can enjoy your music collection anytime, anywhere, even without an internet connection. Whether you are archiving your cherished tunes or preparing for a road trip, having your songs readily available on your computer adds convenience and peace of mind. Happy listening!