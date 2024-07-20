How to download all purchased itunes music to new computer?

If you have recently acquired a new computer or are switching to a different one, you may be wondering how to download all your purchased iTunes music to your new device. Thankfully, Apple provides several straightforward methods to help you transfer your cherished music collection seamlessly. In this article, we will guide you through the process step by step.
Using the iTunes Store
1. Launch iTunes Store: Open iTunes on your new computer and sign in with your Apple ID.
2. Authorize Computer: Click on the “Account” tab and then select “Authorize This Computer” from the dropdown menu. Enter your Apple ID and password when prompted.
3. Go to Purchased: From the iTunes Store homepage, click on “Purchased” under the “Quick Links” section on the right side of the window.
4. Choose Music: On the right-hand side, click on the “Music” tab to display all your purchased songs.
5. Select Download: Click the cloud download icon (cloud with the down arrow) next to the songs you want to download. Alternatively, click “Download All” to transfer your entire purchased music library.
6. Wait for Download: The selected songs will now begin to download to your new computer. The progress can be monitored in the “Downloads” section located at the top of the iTunes window.
Congratulations! You have successfully downloaded your purchased iTunes music to your new computer. Enjoy listening to your favorite tunes once again.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I transfer my iTunes music to a new computer with an external hard drive?
Yes, you can transfer your iTunes music to a new computer using an external hard drive. Simply copy the iTunes folder from your old computer to the external drive and then paste it into the appropriate location on your new computer.
2. What if I don’t see the “Purchased” option in iTunes?
If you don’t see the “Purchased” option, ensure that you are signed in with the same Apple ID used to purchase the music. If the issue persists, you may need to check your iTunes preferences or contact Apple support for assistance.
3. Can I re-download my purchased music multiple times?
Yes, you can download your purchased music multiple times on any authorized devices associated with your Apple ID.
4. Will my playlists be transferred along with the purchased music?
No, playlists are not transferred automatically by downloading the purchased music. However, you can export your playlists separately on your old computer and then import them into iTunes on your new computer.
5. Can I download my purchased music on a different operating system?
Yes, as long as you have iTunes installed on the new computer, you can download your purchased music regardless of the operating system (Windows or macOS).
6. Is it possible to download my purchased music using the Apple Music app?
No, the Apple Music app is primarily designed for streaming music and does not provide direct access to your purchased music library. To download purchased music, it is recommended to use the iTunes Store within the iTunes application.
7. Can I download my purchased music on my iPhone or iPad?
Yes, your purchased music is accessible on your iPhone or iPad by logging in to the iTunes Store app with your Apple ID. From there, you can download the individual songs or albums you desire.
8. Do I need an internet connection to download my purchased music?
Yes, an active internet connection is required to download your purchased music from the iTunes Store.
9. Can I download all my purchased music at once on a slow internet connection?
Yes, you can download all your purchased music at once, but if you have a slow internet connection, it may take longer. Alternatively, you can download your purchased music in smaller batches to avoid potential interruptions.
10. What if I accidentally delete my purchased music from my new computer?
No worries! You can always re-download your purchased music using the iTunes Store following the steps mentioned in this article.
11. Can I download my purchased music to multiple computers simultaneously?
Yes, you can download your purchased music to multiple authorized computers using the same Apple ID.
12. Will downloading purchased music affect the storage space on my new computer?
Yes, downloading purchased music will occupy storage space on your new computer’s hard drive. The amount of space required will depend on the size of your music library.