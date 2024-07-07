How to download all photos from iCloud onto computer?

If you’re an iCloud user and want to download all your photos onto your computer, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re looking to create a backup, transfer photos to use in projects, or simply freeing up storage space, iCloud offers a convenient way to access and save your cherished memories. In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading all your photos from iCloud onto your computer.
The Step-by-Step Guide
To download all your photos from iCloud onto your computer, follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Access iCloud.com
1. Open a web browser and visit iCloud.com.
2. Log in using your Apple ID and password.
Step 2: Navigate to Photos
1. On the iCloud homepage, click on the “Photos” icon.
Step 3: Select All Photos
1. Inside the Photos app, click on the “Photos” tab located in the left sidebar.
2. Scroll to the top of your photo library to ensure all photos are selected.
Step 4: Download Photos
1. Once all photos are selected, scroll to the bottom of the page.
2. Press the “Shift” key and while holding it, click on the last photo.
3. This will select all photos in your library.
4. Next, click on the download icon (looks like a cloud with an arrow pointing downward) located at the top right corner of the page.
5. A download prompt will appear, select “Download” to begin the process.
Step 5: Wait for Download Completion
1. Your web browser will begin downloading a zip file containing all your photos.
2. The download time depends on the size of your library and internet speed.
3. Once the download is complete, you can find the zip file in your browser’s default download location.
Step 6: Extract the Photos
1. Locate the downloaded zip file and extract its contents to a preferred location on your computer.
2. This will give you access to the individual photos.
Now you have successfully downloaded all your photos from iCloud onto your computer!
Frequently Asked Questions
Q1: Can I download my photos from iCloud onto a Windows computer?
A1: Absolutely! The steps provided in this article work for both Windows and Mac computers.
Q2: Do I need to enable iCloud Photo Library for this process?
A2: Yes, the photos must be stored in iCloud Photo Library for you to be able to download them.
Q3: What happens to the photos in my iCloud once I download them to my computer?
A3: Downloading photos from iCloud to your computer creates a local copy, leaving the original photos in iCloud intact.
Q4: Are videos also included in the downloaded photos?
A4: Yes, videos stored in iCloud Photo Library will be downloaded along with the photos.
Q5: Can I choose a specific folder or location to save the downloaded photos?
A5: Yes, during the extraction process, you can select the destination folder on your computer.
Q6: Will downloading all my photos from iCloud take up storage space on my computer?
A6: Yes, the downloaded photos will occupy storage space on your computer, ensure you have sufficient disk space available.
Q7: Can I download photos from iCloud using my iPhone or iPad?
A7: The process outlined in this article is best suited for computers; however, you can access your iCloud photos directly from the Photos app on your iPhone or iPad.
Q8: What if I only want to download specific albums or years from iCloud?
A8: With the steps mentioned, you can download your entire library. However, for specific albums or years, you will need to manually select those photos.
Q9: How do I know if my photos are fully downloaded?
A9: Once the download is complete, you will find a zip file in your browser’s default download location.
Q10: Can I interrupt the download process and resume it later?
A10: Yes, you can pause the download process and resume it at a later time, provided you don’t close the browser.
Q11: How long does it take to download all photos from iCloud?
A11: The time required to download photos depends on the size of your library and the speed of your internet connection.
Q12: Will downloading photos from iCloud delete them from my iPhone or iPad?
A12: No, downloading photos from iCloud will not delete them from your other iCloud-connected devices.
Now that you know how to download all your photos from iCloud onto your computer, you can easily access, organize, and preserve your precious moments. Enjoy the convenience and peace of mind that comes with having your memories saved locally on your computer!