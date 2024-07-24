**How to download a YouTube video to Windows 8.1 computer?**
Downloading YouTube videos can be helpful in several scenarios, such as when you want to watch them offline or save them for future reference. While YouTube does not provide a native download option, there are various third-party tools and websites available that can help you accomplish this. In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading YouTube videos to your Windows 8.1 computer.
1. **What are the third-party tools to download YouTube videos?**
There are several popular third-party tools available, such as 4K Video Downloader, YTD Video Downloader, and Freemake Video Downloader, which allow you to download YouTube videos to your Windows 8.1 computer.
2. **Is it legal to download YouTube videos?**
Downloading YouTube videos without proper authorization from the copyright holder could infringe on their rights. However, there are certain videos on YouTube that are available for download under the Creative Commons license, or the copyright holder may have provided explicit permission for downloads. Make sure to check the video’s license or seek permission before downloading.
3. **How to download YouTube videos using 4K Video Downloader?**
First, download and install 4K Video Downloader from their official website. Launch the program and copy the URL of the YouTube video you want to download. Click on the “Paste URL” button in 4K Video Downloader, select the desired video quality, and then click on the “Download” button.
4. **Can I download YouTube videos directly from the browser?**
Yes, there are browser extensions available for popular browsers like Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox that enable you to download videos directly from YouTube. Install a trusted extension like “Video DownloadHelper” or “SaveFrom.net helper” and follow the instructions provided to download YouTube videos.
5. **How to download YouTube videos using YTD Video Downloader?**
Download and install YTD Video Downloader from their official website. Open the program and copy the URL of the YouTube video you wish to download. Click on the “Paste URL” button in YTD Video Downloader and choose the video quality and destination folder. Finally, click on the “Download” button to initiate the download process.
6. **Are there any online platforms to download YouTube videos?**
Yes, there are several online platforms like y2mate.com, savefrom.net, and youtube-dl.org that allow you to download YouTube videos without requiring any software installation. Copy the video’s URL from YouTube, visit these websites, paste the URL, select the desired video quality, and click on the download button to start the process.
7. **Can I use VLC Media Player to download YouTube videos?**
Yes, VLC Media Player can be used as a makeshift YouTube video downloader. Open VLC Media Player, go to the “Media” tab, and select “Open Network Stream.” Paste the YouTube video URL and click on the “Play” button. Then, go to “Tools” > “Codec Information” and copy the location value from the “Location” field. Now, open your web browser and paste the location value. Right-click on the video and choose “Save Video As” to download it.
8. **How to download YouTube videos using Freemake Video Downloader?**
Download and install Freemake Video Downloader from their official website. Open the program, copy the YouTube video URL, and click on the “Paste URL” button in Freemake Video Downloader. Choose the video quality and destination folder, and then click on the “Download” button to commence the downloading process.
9. **Can I download YouTube videos for personal offline use only?**
Yes, downloading YouTube videos for personal offline use is generally accepted. However, distributing or using downloaded videos for commercial purposes may infringe on copyright laws.
10. **Can I download YouTube videos on Windows 8.1 using a mobile app?**
Yes, there are numerous mobile apps available on the Windows Store, like TubeMate, myTube, and Perfect Tube, that allow you to download YouTube videos directly to your Windows 8.1 computer.
11. **Can I download YouTube videos in different formats?**
Yes, many YouTube video downloading tools, such as 4K Video Downloader and Freemake Video Downloader, offer options to choose different video formats like MP4, AVI, MKV, and more.
12. **What should I do if the downloaded YouTube video won’t play on Windows 8.1?**
If the downloaded video does not play on your Windows 8.1 computer, ensure you have the required video codecs installed. You can also try converting the video to a different format using video conversion software to make it compatible with your system.