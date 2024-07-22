How to download a video from youtube to computer 2019?

YouTube is a popular video-sharing website that allows users to watch, upload, and share videos. However, there may be times when you want to download a video from YouTube to your computer for offline viewing or to save it for future reference. In this article, we will guide you on how to download a video from YouTube to your computer in 2019.
To download a video from YouTube to your computer in 2019, follow these simple steps:
- Open the YouTube website and navigate to the video you want to download.
- Copy the URL of the video from the address bar of your browser.
- Open a new tab or window in your browser and go to a YouTube video downloader website, such as y2mate.com, savefrom.net, or keepvid.com.
- Paste the copied video URL into the search bar provided on the video downloader website.
- Click on the “Download” or similar button provided on the website.
- Select the desired video quality and format for the download (e.g., MP4, AVI, etc.).
- Click on the download button to start the downloading process.
- Wait for the video to be downloaded. The time required for the download depends on the video’s length and your internet connection speed.
- Once the download is complete, locate the downloaded video file on your computer.
- You can now play the video on your computer using a media player or transfer it to a portable device for offline viewing.
That’s it! You have successfully downloaded a video from YouTube to your computer.
FAQs:
Q1. Is it legal to download videos from YouTube?
Downloading videos from YouTube is against YouTube’s terms of service unless the video owner has explicitly granted permission to download it. Therefore, it is generally considered a copyright violation to download videos without the necessary permissions.
Q2. Are there any legal ways to download YouTube videos?
YouTube offers a feature called “YouTube Premium” that allows users to download videos to their mobile devices for offline viewing, but this feature is only available to paid subscribers.
Q3. Are there any alternative ways to download YouTube videos?
Yes, there are various browser extensions and software programs available that claim to allow you to download YouTube videos. However, the legality and safety of using these tools can vary, so it is important to exercise caution and research the tools thoroughly before using them.
Q4. Can I download videos from YouTube using a mobile device?
Yes, there are apps available for both Android and iOS devices that allow you to download videos from YouTube. These apps can be found on the respective app stores for each platform.
Q5. Can I download videos from YouTube in any video quality?
YouTube offers various video quality options, ranging from low resolution to high definition. Most video downloader websites and tools allow you to choose the desired video quality before downloading.
Q6. How long does it take to download a YouTube video?
The time required to download a YouTube video depends on several factors, such as the video’s length, your internet connection speed, and the load on the video downloader website or tool. Generally, it should take a few minutes to download a video.
Q7. Can I download multiple YouTube videos at once?
Some video downloader websites and tools offer batch downloading options, allowing you to download multiple videos simultaneously. However, this feature may not be available on all platforms.
Q8. Can I download copyrighted music videos from YouTube?
Downloading copyrighted music videos without the necessary permissions is illegal. It is essential to respect copyright laws and only download videos that you have the right to download or have obtained proper permission for.
Q9. What should I do if the video downloader website I use doesn’t work?
If one video downloader website is not working, you can try using an alternative website or tool. There are several options available, so you are likely to find one that works for you.
Q10. Can I download YouTube videos without using any external websites or tools?
No, YouTube does not provide a built-in feature to directly download videos from its website. External websites or tools are necessary to download YouTube videos to your computer.
Q11. Are there any risks associated with downloading YouTube videos from external websites?
Yes, downloading videos from external websites can expose you to various risks, such as malware infections, privacy breaches, and copyright infringements. It is crucial to use reputable and trusted websites or tools and exercise caution while downloading and accessing the downloaded videos.
Q12. Can I share the downloaded YouTube videos with others?
Sharing downloaded YouTube videos with others may infringe upon the copyright owner’s rights and is generally considered illegal. It is best to keep the downloaded videos for personal use and avoid distributing them without proper permission.
By following the steps mentioned above, you can easily download your favorite videos from YouTube to your computer in 2019. Just remember to use this knowledge responsibly and respect the rights of content creators. Happy downloading!