How to download a video from tumblr to your computer?

If you’re an avid user of Tumblr, you probably know how much amazing content can be found on this popular microblogging platform. From funny videos to breathtaking animations, Tumblr is a goldmine for multimedia. However, sometimes you might come across a video that you’d like to download and save to your computer. Fortunately, there are a few methods you can use to accomplish this task. In this article, we will explore the steps to download a video from Tumblr and address some common questions regarding the process.
Method 1: Using Online Video Downloader Tools
One of the easiest ways to download a video from Tumblr is by utilizing online video downloader tools. These tools allow you to input the URL of the video and download it to your computer. Here’s how you can do it:
1. **Copy the URL of the Tumblr video** you wish to download.
2. **Open a new tab** in your web browser and search for “Tumblr video downloader.”
3. **Visit a reputable online video downloader** website from the search results.
4. **Paste the video URL** into the designated box on the downloader website.
5. **Click on the download button** or similar option on the website.
6. **Select your preferred video quality**, if applicable.
7. **Choose a location on your computer** to save the downloaded video.
8. **Wait for the download to complete** and access your downloaded video from the selected location.
Method 2: Inspecting the Source Code
Another way to download a video from Tumblr involves inspecting the source code of the webpage. This method is a bit more technical, but it can be effective. Follow these steps to give it a try:
1. **Right-click** on the Tumblr video you want to download.
2. From the **context menu**, select “Inspect” or “Inspect element.”
3. **Locate the video element** in the source code.
4. **Right-click** on the video element in the source code and select “Copy link address” or similar.
5. **Paste the copied link** into a new tab in your web browser.
6. **Start playing the video** on the new tab.
7. **Right-click** on the playing video and choose the “Save video as” or similar option.
8. **Choose a location on your computer** to save the video and click “Save.”
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I download any video from Tumblr using these methods?
Yes, these methods should work for most videos on Tumblr, but please respect the content creator’s rights and only download videos for personal use.
2. Are these online video downloader tools safe to use?
Most reputable online video downloader tools are safe to use, but it’s always a good practice to exercise caution and use trusted websites to avoid potential risks.
3. Can I download videos from Tumblr on my mobile device?
Yes, you can. Both methods mentioned above can be applied to mobile devices as well.
4. What video qualities can I choose from when downloading a Tumblr video?
The available video qualities for download will depend on the original video uploaded by the creator. Typically, options range from low to high quality.
5. Is it legal to download videos from Tumblr?
Downloading videos for personal use is generally considered legal, but it’s important to double-check the copyright owner’s terms and conditions before downloading any content.
6. Can I download multiple videos at once using these methods?
While it is possible to use the online video downloader tools for multiple videos, inspecting the source code method might be more time-consuming for bulk downloads.
7. Can I download videos from private Tumblr blogs?
No, you won’t be able to download videos from private blogs unless you have the necessary permissions or access.
8. Will the downloaded video have the same quality as the original?
The downloaded video quality will depend on the original video uploaded to Tumblr. The online downloader tools usually offer different quality options.
9. Can I share the downloaded videos on other platforms?
Yes, once you have downloaded the video, you can share it on other platforms following their specific guidelines and terms of service.
10. Is there a limit on the video length that can be downloaded?
There might be some limitations on the video length for certain online downloader tools, but most should support downloading videos of various lengths.
11. Are there any browser extensions that simplify the download process?
Yes, there are browser extensions available that can simplify the video download process on Tumblr. You can search for them in your preferred browser’s extension library.
12. Can I download audio-only files from Tumblr using these methods?
Yes, these methods can also be used to download audio-only files from Tumblr. Simply apply the same steps but ensure you choose the audio format instead of video, if available.
Downloading videos from Tumblr allows you to enjoy your favorite content offline or share it with others. By following the methods outlined in this article, you’ll be able to download those amazing Tumblr videos to your computer with ease. Remember to respect copyright laws and ensure you only download videos for personal use or with the creator’s permission.