Facebook Messenger is a popular messaging app used by billions of people worldwide. It allows users to communicate with their friends, share photos, videos, and other media content. However, the process of downloading videos from Facebook Messenger on a computer may not be apparent to everyone. If you’re wondering how to download a video from Facebook Messenger on your computer, read on for an easy-to-follow guide.
How to Download a Video from Facebook Messenger on Computer?
Downloading videos from Facebook Messenger is not a built-in feature, but with a few simple steps, you can easily accomplish this task. Here’s how:
1. **Step 1 – Open Facebook Messenger:** Open your preferred web browser and log in to your Facebook Messenger account.
2. **Step 2 – Locate the Video:** Find the video you want to download from your chat history. Scroll through your conversations or use the search bar to locate the specific chat.
3. **Step 3 – Open the Conversation:** Open the conversation in which the video is located. Click on the chat to expand it.
4. **Step 4 – Open the Video:** Locate the video within the conversation and click on it. This will open the video in a larger media viewer.
5. **Step 5 – Access the Video URL:** Right-click on the video and select “Copy video URL” or “Copy video address” from the context menu. This will copy the video’s URL to your clipboard.
6. **Step 6 – Open a Video Downloading Website:** Open a new tab in your web browser and search for a reliable video downloading website. There are several popular options available, such as Getfvid, SaveFrom, or FBDown.
7. **Step 7 – Paste the Video URL:** Once you’ve selected a video downloading website, locate the URL input field and right-click on it. Select “Paste” from the context menu, or press Ctrl + V (Windows) or Command + V (Mac) to paste the video URL.
8. **Step 8 – Analyze the Video:** Click on the “Download” or “Go” button next to the URL input field. The video downloading website will then analyze the video and provide you with available download options.
9. **Step 9 – Choose Video Quality:** Select the video quality you prefer from the options provided. Higher resolutions generally result in larger file sizes, so choose accordingly based on your needs.
10. **Step 10 – Download the Video:** Once you’ve chosen the desired video quality, click on the “Download” or “Download Now” button. The website will process your request and begin downloading the video to your computer.
11. **Step 11 – Locate the Downloaded Video:** After the downloading process completes, go to the default download location on your computer or the folder you specified for downloads. You should find the downloaded video file there.
12. **Step 12 – Enjoy Your Video:** Congratulations! You’ve successfully downloaded a video from Facebook Messenger on your computer. Now you can watch, share, or store it as needed.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I use video downloading websites to download videos from other platforms besides Facebook Messenger?
Yes, video downloading websites often support various video platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and more.
2. Do I need to install any additional software to download Facebook Messenger videos?
Most video downloading websites do not require any additional software installation. They usually operate directly in your web browser.
3. Will the video downloading process be the same on different web browsers?
Yes, the process generally remains the same regardless of the web browser you’re using. However, some minor differences may exist in terms of user interface and menu options.
4. Can I download videos from Facebook Messenger on my smartphone?
The process mentioned in this article is specifically for downloading videos on a computer. However, you can use similar video downloading websites or third-party apps on your smartphone to achieve the same result.
5. Are there any legal implications in downloading videos from Facebook Messenger?
Downloading videos for personal use is generally acceptable. However, redistributing or using downloaded videos without proper permission may violate copyright laws.
6. Are there any limitations in video quality choices while downloading?
The available video quality options depend on the original video’s quality and the capabilities of the video downloading website. You may not always find high-resolution options for every video.
7. Can I download videos from Facebook Messenger chats that have been deleted?
No, once a chat or conversation is deleted, it is no longer accessible, and you cannot retrieve or download any media content from it.
8. Are there any alternative methods to download videos from Facebook Messenger?
Yes, you can use browser extensions or software specifically designed for video downloads. However, using reputable video downloading websites is often the simplest and safest option.
9. Can I download multiple videos simultaneously using the mentioned method?
Yes, you can repeat the downloading process for each video you wish to download.
10. Can I download videos from Facebook Messenger if the video owners have restricted downloads?
If the video owner has restricted downloads, you may not be able to download the video using conventional methods. Respect the owner’s wishes and refrain from attempting to download such videos.
11. Are video downloading websites safe to use?
While reputable video downloading websites are generally safe to use, it’s essential to exercise caution and only use trusted sources. Avoid clicking on any suspicious links or downloading any unknown software.
12. Can I download videos in formats other than MP4?
Most video downloading websites offer multiple format options for downloading videos. Depending on the website, you may find formats such as MP4, AVI, MKV, or others.