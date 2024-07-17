How to download a video from email to computer?

Videos are often shared via email as attachments, which can sometimes be a hassle when you want to save them on your computer. However, with a few simple steps, you can easily download and save videos from your email to your computer. In this article, we will guide you on how to do just that.
Instructions:
1. **Open your email**: Start by logging into your email account and navigating to the email containing the video you wish to download.
2. **Locate the video**: Once you have opened the email, scroll through the contents to find the attachment. Videos are typically represented by a thumbnail or a file name indicating the video format.
3. **Download the video**: Right-click on the video attachment and select the “Download” option from the context menu. This action will initiate the downloading process.
4. **Choose the save location**: After clicking “Download,” a window will appear asking you where you want to save the video on your computer. Browse your files and select a suitable location.
5. **Complete the download**: Once you have selected the save location, click the “Save” or “Download” button to begin the download. The video will start downloading to your specified location.
6. **Wait for the download to finish**: Depending on the size of the video and your internet connection speed, the download process may take a few seconds to several minutes. Be patient and allow enough time for the video to download completely.
7. **Open the downloaded video**: Once the video has finished downloading, navigate to the save location you selected earlier. Double-click on the video file, and your default media player should automatically open and start playing the video.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I download videos from any email service provider?
Yes, you can download videos from any email service provider, including Gmail, Yahoo, Outlook, etc.
2. What if the video doesn’t have a thumbnail or recognizable file name?
In such cases, you can look for a file with a common video format extension like .mp4, .mov, .avi, or .mkv.
3. Can I download videos from emails on a mobile phone?
Yes, you can download videos from emails on a mobile phone by following a similar process. Long-press the video attachment and select the “Download” option.
4. How can I specify a different save location for the video?
When the download prompt appears, click on the “Browse” button and select your desired folder or directory to save the video.
5. Can I download multiple videos from one email simultaneously?
No, you can only download one video attachment at a time. Repeat the download process for each video you want to save.
6. Does the size of the video affect the download time?
Yes, larger video files will take longer to download, especially if you have a slow internet connection.
7. How do I know if the video has finished downloading?
Once the download progress bar reaches 100% or disappears, the video has finished downloading.
8. Can I download videos from email on a Mac computer?
Yes, the process of downloading videos from email on a Mac computer is similar to that on a Windows computer.
9. Is it possible to rename the video file after downloading?
Absolutely! Once the video is downloaded, you can right-click on the file, select “Rename,” and give it a new name of your choice.
10. Are there any email attachments size limitations for video downloads?
Some email providers may have attachment size limitations. If the video exceeds the allowed limit, you may need to use an alternative method to download it.
11. Can I play the video before downloading it?
In most email services, you can preview the video by clicking on it. However, to save it on your computer, you will need to download it.
12. What if my video download gets interrupted?
If the download gets interrupted, you can attempt to download the video again by repeating the process described above.