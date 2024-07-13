**How to download a prime movie on computer?**
Are you a fan of Amazon Prime Video and want to know how to download a movie on your computer? Look no further, as this step-by-step guide will walk you through the process of downloading your favorite Prime movies and shows to enjoy offline.
1. **Step 1: Install the Amazon Prime Video app** – Before you can download any content, make sure you have the Prime Video app installed on your computer. This app is available for both Windows and macOS operating systems.
2. **Step 2: Sign in to your Amazon Prime account** – Open the app and sign in using your Amazon Prime account credentials. If you don’t have an account, you can create one easily on the Amazon website.
3. **Step 3: Find the movie you want to download** – Browse through the Prime Video library and search for the movie or TV show you wish to download. You can use the search bar or explore different categories to find your desired content.
4. **Step 4: Check if the movie is available for download** – Not all movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video are available for download. Look for the download button or the ‘Download’ option next to the movie title to ensure it can be downloaded.
5. **Step 5: Click on the download button** – Once you’ve found the movie you want to download, click on the download button or select ‘Download’ from the options menu. The download will commence, and you can monitor its progress in the app.
6. **Step 6: Choose your download quality** – Amazon Prime Video offers different download quality options based on your preference and available storage space on your computer. Select the quality that suits your needs, keeping in mind that higher quality files consume more storage space.
7. **Step 7: Wait for the download to complete** – The download time depends on various factors like the size of the movie file and your internet connection speed. Once the download is complete, you can start enjoying the movie offline, even without an internet connection.
Now that we’ve covered the main question, let’s address some related FAQs:
1. Can I download Prime movies from the Amazon website?
Yes, you can download Prime movies from the Amazon website using the same steps mentioned above. However, it is usually more convenient to use the Prime Video app.
2. How many movies can I download at once?
There is no specific limit to the number of movies you can download from Amazon Prime Video. However, remember that the storage capacity of your computer will determine how many movies you can store.
3. Can I download movies on multiple devices?
Yes, you can download movies on multiple devices as long as they are linked to the same Amazon Prime account. However, the number of devices you can download content on simultaneously is subject to Amazon’s licensing agreements.
4. Can I share downloaded Prime movies with others?
No, downloaded Prime movies are strictly for personal use and cannot be shared with others. The files are encrypted to prevent unauthorized distribution.
5. Can I download movies when traveling internationally?
Yes, you can download Prime movies for offline viewing when traveling internationally. Ensure you have downloaded the movies before going abroad, as some content may not be available in certain regions due to licensing restrictions.
6. How long can I keep downloaded Prime movies?
The availability of downloaded Prime movies depends on the licensing agreement between Amazon and the content provider. Some movies have expiration dates, while others can be kept indefinitely. The information about expiration is shown in the app.
7. Can I watch downloaded Prime movies with subtitles?
Yes, downloaded Prime movies support subtitles. You can choose to enable subtitles during the download process or while playing the downloaded movie in the Prime Video app.
8. Can I download Prime movies to an external hard drive?
No, the Prime Video app only allows downloading content to the internal storage of your computer. You cannot directly download movies to an external hard drive.
9. Do I need an internet connection to watch downloaded Prime movies?
No, downloaded Prime movies can be watched offline without an internet connection. They are stored locally on your computer, allowing you to enjoy them anytime, anywhere.
10. Can I watch downloaded Prime movies on other media players?
No, downloaded Prime movies can only be played within the Prime Video app. They are protected by DRM (Digital Rights Management), which restricts playback on unauthorized devices or media players.
11. Can I download Prime movies on a Chromebook?
Yes, you can download Prime movies on a Chromebook by installing the Prime Video app from the Google Play Store. Follow the same steps mentioned earlier to download your favorite movies and shows.
12. Can I download Prime movies on a Linux computer?
Currently, the Prime Video app is not officially available for Linux computers. However, you can try using web-based alternatives like “ElectronPlayer” or “Kodi” to access and download Prime movies on Linux.