How to download a pps on Windows phone through computer?

With the increasing popularity of smartphones, downloading and using applications has become an integral part of our daily lives. If you own a Windows phone and want to download a PPS (PowerPoint Show) through your computer, this article will guide you through the process. So without further ado, let’s get started!
Step 1: Finding the PPS File
To download a PPS file onto your Windows phone through your computer, you first need to have access to the file itself. This can be obtained by either receiving it via email or transferring it from another device.
Step 2: Connect Your Windows Phone to Your Computer
Connect your Windows phone to your computer using a USB cable. Make sure the cable is properly inserted into both the phone and the computer’s USB port.
Step 3: Accessing Your Windows Phone Files
Once your phone is connected to the computer, open the File Explorer or File Browser on your PC and navigate to “This PC” or “My Computer.” You should see your Windows phone listed as a connected device.
Step 4: Transferring the PPS File
Locate the PPS file on your computer, select it, and copy it (Ctrl+C). Now, navigate to the Windows phone’s file system in the File Explorer and locate a folder named “Documents” or “Office.” Open that folder, right-click on an empty area, and select “Paste” (Ctrl+V) to transfer the PPS file from your computer to your phone.
Step 5: Disconnect Your Windows Phone
Once the file transfer is complete, safely disconnect your Windows phone from the computer. You can do this by right-clicking on the connected device in the File Explorer and selecting the “Eject” option.
Step 6: Opening the PPS File on Your Windows Phone
On your Windows phone, navigate to the “Documents” or “Office” folder where you transferred the PPS file. You can find it in the File Explorer or the relevant app, such as the Office app if you have it installed. Locate the PPS file and tap on it to open and view the PowerPoint Show on your Windows phone.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Q1: Can I download a PPS file directly to my Windows phone without using a computer?
A1: Yes, you can download a PPS file directly to your Windows phone if you have a web browser capable of downloading files.
Q2: How can I download a PPS file on my Windows phone using a web browser?
A2: Simply open the web browser on your Windows phone, find the PPS file you want to download, and tap on it. This will initiate the download process.
Q3: Can I transfer the PPS file from my computer to my Windows phone using a cloud storage service?
A3: Yes, you can upload the PPS file to a cloud storage service like OneDrive or Google Drive and then download it on your Windows phone using the respective mobile app or website.
Q4: What if my Windows phone does not show up in the File Explorer on my computer?
A4: Ensure that your Windows phone is properly connected to the computer and the USB cable is functioning correctly. You may also need to install the necessary drivers for your Windows phone on your computer.
Q5: Is it possible to edit a PPS file on my Windows phone?
A5: Yes, you can edit a PPS file on your Windows phone with the help of compatible apps like Microsoft PowerPoint or the Office app.
Q6: Are there any alternative methods to download a PPS file on my Windows phone?
A6: Yes, you can download PPS files from other sources such as email attachments, cloud storage apps, or file-sharing platforms.
Q7: Can I transfer multiple PPS files from my computer to my Windows phone at once?
A7: Yes, you can select multiple PPS files on your computer and copy them to your Windows phone using the same method mentioned in Step 4.
Q8: Will I require an internet connection to view the downloaded PPS file on my Windows phone?
A8: No, once the PPS file is downloaded onto your Windows phone, you can view it without an internet connection.
Q9: Can I share the downloaded PPS file with others on my Windows phone?
A9: Yes, you can share the downloaded PPS file with others through various methods such as email, messaging apps, or file-sharing platforms.
Q10: What if the downloaded PPS file is not opening on my Windows phone?
A10: Ensure that you have a compatible app installed on your Windows phone, such as PowerPoint or an appropriate Office app, to open PPS files.
Q11: Can I download a PPS file on my Windows phone through Wi-Fi instead of using a USB cable?
A11: Yes, you can transfer files between your computer and Windows phone using Wi-Fi file transfer apps or software.
Q12: Are there any restrictions on the file size when downloading a PPS file on my Windows phone?
A12: Windows phones generally have no restrictions on file sizes, but it may depend on the available storage space on your device.