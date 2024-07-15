How to download a movie from netflix onto your computer?

With a vast library of movies and TV shows, Netflix is one of the most popular streaming platforms worldwide. While streaming content directly from Netflix is convenient, there are times when you may want to download a movie and watch it offline on your computer. Whether you’re traveling or simply want to watch a movie without an internet connection, downloading movies from Netflix onto your computer is a simple process. In this article, we’ll guide you through the steps to download your favorite movies from Netflix.
Requirements
To download movies from Netflix onto your computer, you’ll need a few prerequisites:
1. An active Netflix subscription: Ensure that you have a valid Netflix subscription, as this is required to access and download content.
2. An internet connection: While you’ll need an internet connection to download the movie, you can watch it offline later.
3. A supported browser: Netflix downloads are only available through the Netflix website, so you’ll need a compatible browser like Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Instructions
1. Open Netflix: Launch your preferred browser and visit the Netflix website. Log in to your account if prompted.
2. Choose your movie: Browse through the extensive collection of movies and TV shows available on Netflix. Find the movie you want to download and click on it to open the details page.
3. Check for availability: Not all movies or TV shows on Netflix are available for download due to licensing restrictions. To see if the movie can be downloaded, look for the download icon (a downward-pointing arrow).
4. Begin download: Click on the download icon, and Netflix will start preparing the download. The time it takes depends on the movie’s length and your internet connection.
5. Access your downloads: Once the download is complete, click on the “Menu” button (typically represented by three horizontal lines) in the top-left corner of the screen. From the dropdown menu, select “My Downloads” to view all your downloaded movies.
6. Play the movie: To play the downloaded movie, simply click on its thumbnail and enjoy watching it offline on your computer.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I download movies from Netflix on any operating system?
Yes, you can download movies from Netflix on Windows and macOS computers.
2. How many movies can I download from Netflix?
The number of movies you can download from Netflix depends on the storage capacity of your computer.
3. Can I download movies on a shared computer?
Yes, you can download movies on a shared computer as long as you log in to your Netflix account.
4. Can I watch the downloaded movies after my subscription expires?
No, you can only watch downloaded movies as long as your Netflix subscription is active.
5. Can I download movies using the Netflix app?
No, movie downloads are only available through the Netflix website on a computer.
6. How long can I keep a downloaded movie?
Downloaded movies from Netflix typically have an expiration date, and you’ll be notified within the app when they’re about to expire.
7. Can I download movies in different video quality?
Yes, Netflix offers multiple video quality options for downloads. However, the higher the quality, the more storage space it will require.
8. Can I download movies on a public Wi-Fi network?
Yes, you can download movies using any internet connection, including public Wi-Fi, as long as you have a stable connection.
9. Can I download TV shows from Netflix?
Yes, you can download both movies and TV shows from Netflix to watch offline.
10. Can I download movies in advance for a trip?
Absolutely! Downloading movies in advance is a great way to enjoy your favorite content during flights or while traveling in areas without internet access.
11. Can I download movies onto an external storage device?
No, Netflix only allows downloads to the internal storage of your computer or mobile device.
12. Can I transfer downloaded movies to another device?
Unfortunately, downloaded movies from Netflix are encrypted and can only be played on the device you used to download them.