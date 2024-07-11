How to download a Google play music to computer?

Google Play Music is a popular streaming service that allows you to access a vast library of music. While it’s primarily designed for streaming, there may be times when you want to download your favorite songs or albums to your computer for offline listening. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to download Google Play Music to your computer, whether you are using a Windows PC or a macOS device.
1. Open your web browser and go to the Google Play Music website.
2. Sign in to your Google account if you haven’t already.
3. Navigate to the Library section of the Google Play Music website.
4. Find the song or album you want to download. You can use the search bar or browse through your library.
5. Click on the three-dot menu icon next to the song or album.
6. Select “Download” from the drop-down menu.
7. Choose the download quality you prefer. Higher quality will result in larger file sizes.
8. Click on “Download” to start the download process.
9. Wait for the download to complete. The time it takes to download will depend on your internet connection and the size of the file.
10. Locate the downloaded file on your computer. By default, it is usually saved in the Downloads folder.
Now you have successfully downloaded the Google Play Music song or album to your computer, and you can enjoy them offline whenever you want.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I download Google Play Music on my Windows PC?
Yes, you can download Google Play Music on any Windows PC by following the steps mentioned above.
2. Is downloading music from Google Play Music free?
While Google Play Music offers both free and paid options, certain features like downloading music for offline listening are only available with a paid subscription.
3. Can I download Google Play Music on my MacBook?
Absolutely! You can download Google Play Music on any macOS device by following the same steps mentioned earlier.
4. Can I download multiple songs at once?
Unfortunately, Google Play Music does not provide an option to download multiple songs or albums simultaneously.
5. Can I download Google Play Music on my smartphone?
Yes, Google Play Music has a mobile app available for both Android and iOS devices, allowing you to download music directly to your smartphone.
6. How many songs can I download?
With a paid subscription to Google Play Music, you can download up to 100,000 songs.
7. Are the downloaded songs DRM protected?
No, the songs you download from Google Play Music do not have DRM (Digital Rights Management) protection, so you can easily transfer and play them on other devices.
8. Can I download music from Google Play Music to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can choose the external hard drive as the destination folder when downloading the songs.
9. Can I only download songs I’ve purchased from Google Play Music?
No, you can download any songs or albums from your library, including those you have uploaded or added from other sources.
10. Can I re-download my purchased songs?
Yes, purchased songs can be re-downloaded from Google Play Music as long as you are signed in to the same Google account.
11. Is there a limit to how many devices I can download Google Play Music on?
You can download Google Play Music on up to 10 authorized devices.
12. Can I download music from Google Play Music to a USB drive?
Yes, you can download the songs to your computer and then transfer them to a USB drive for offline playback.