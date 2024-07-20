How to download 10.2 jailbreak with computer?

If you are someone who enjoys customizing your iOS device and unlocking its full potential, you may be interested in jailbreaking. Jailbreaking allows you to gain more control over your iPhone or iPad, giving you the freedom to install third-party apps and tweak various aspects of your device that are typically off-limits. In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading a 10.2 jailbreak with your computer.
Step 1: Ensure Compatibility
Before proceeding, it is crucial to ensure that your iOS device is compatible with the 10.2 jailbreak. At the time of writing, the 10.2 jailbreak is compatible with devices running iOS 10.0 to iOS 10.2. So, make sure your device falls within this range.
Step 2: Choose a Jailbreak Tool
To download the 10.2 jailbreak, you will need to select a suitable jailbreak tool. Currently, one of the most popular tools for this purpose is Yalu102. Developed by Luca Todesco, Yalu102 is a semi-untethered jailbreak available for iOS 10 to iOS 10.2.
Step 3: Download Required Software
To begin the process, you need to download the necessary software on your computer. You will require the following:
1. **Yalu102 Jailbreak Tool**: Start by downloading the Yalu102 jailbreak tool from the official website or a trusted source.
2. **Cydia Impactor**: This tool is used to sideload the jailbreak onto your iOS device. Download Cydia Impactor by visiting its official website.
Step 4: Prepare Your Device
Now that you have the required software on your computer, it’s time to prepare your iOS device for the jailbreak process. Follow these steps:
1. **Backup Your Data**: It’s always a good idea to create a backup of your device before jailbreaking. Use iTunes or iCloud to backup all your important data.
2. **Disable Find My iPhone**: Go to your device’s Settings, tap on your Apple ID, select iCloud, and then disable the Find My iPhone feature.
3. **Disable Passcode and Touch ID**: Temporarily disable your passcode and Touch ID by navigating to Settings, selecting Touch ID & Passcode, and tapping Turn Passcode Off.
Step 5: Sideloading the Jailbreak
With your device prepared, it’s time to sideload the jailbreak using Cydia Impactor. Follow these steps:
1. **Connect Your Device**: Connect your iOS device to your computer using a Lightning cable.
2. **Launch Cydia Impactor**: Open Cydia Impactor, and it should automatically detect your connected device.
3. **Drag and Drop**: Locate the Yalu102 IPA file you downloaded earlier and drag it onto the Cydia Impactor window.
4. **Sign In**: Sign in with your Apple ID when prompted. This is required to create a temporary certificate to sideload the jailbreak on your device.
5. **Trust Developer**: On your iOS device, go to Settings, General, Profiles & Device Management. Find the profile associated with the jailbreak, tap it, and hit Trust.
6. **Run the Jailbreak**: Launch the Yalu102 app on your device, and within the app, tap “go” to initiate the jailbreak process.
7. **Wait and Reboot**: Your device will go through the jailbreaking process, and it may take a few minutes. Once done, your device will automatically reboot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q: Is jailbreaking legal?
A: Yes, jailbreaking is legal, but it voids your device’s warranty, so proceed with caution.
Q: Can jailbreaking harm my device?
A: While jailbreaking is generally safe, there is always a slight risk of bricking your device or exposing it to security threats.
Q: Can I revert the jailbreak if I change my mind?
A: Yes, you can simply restore your iPhone or iPad to its original iOS version using iTunes to remove the jailbreak.
Q: Are there any downsides to jailbreaking?
A: Yes, jailbreaking can impact device stability, battery life, and security if irresponsible tweaks or apps are installed.
Q: Can I still use the App Store and install regular apps?
A: Absolutely, jailbreaking allows you to install third-party apps alongside regular apps from the App Store.
Q: Is jailbreaking a difficult process?
A: With the right tools and instructions, jailbreaking can be a relatively straightforward process. However, there is always a level of technical understanding required.
Q: Do I need a computer to jailbreak?
A: Yes, currently, most jailbreak methods require the use of a computer to sideload the necessary software onto your iOS device.
Q: Will jailbreaking delete my data?
A: No, jailbreaking itself does not delete any data. However, it is always recommended to backup your device before proceeding.
Q: Can I update my jailbroken device to the latest iOS version?
A: It is generally advised not to update a jailbroken device until a new jailbreak is confirmed for the latest iOS version.
Q: Can I jailbreak any iOS version?
A: No, jailbreak availability depends on the specific iOS version and the tools developed by the jailbreak community.
Q: Are there any risks of malware when jailbreaking?
A: If you stick to trusted sources and apps, the risk of malware is minimal. However, be cautious when installing unverified tweaks.
Q: What is the difference between a tethered and untethered jailbreak?
A: A tethered jailbreak requires your device to be connected to a computer each time it boots, whereas an untethered jailbreak allows your device to be rebooted without assistance.