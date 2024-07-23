How to dock floating keyboard on ipad?

If you own an iPad, you are probably aware of the convenience of having a floating keyboard. This handy feature allows you to move the keyboard around the screen for more comfortable typing. However, there may be times when you want to dock the floating keyboard and have it occupy a fixed position on your iPad screen. Fortunately, docking the floating keyboard on your iPad is a straightforward process. Read on to find out how to do it!
The Steps to Dock Floating Keyboard on iPad
To dock the floating keyboard on your iPad, follow these simple steps:
1. Open any app that requires typing, such as Notes or Messages.
2. Tap on the text input field to bring up the keyboard.
3. Once the floating keyboard appears, tap and hold the keyboard icon located at the bottom-right corner of the floating keyboard.
4. A menu will appear with three options: Dock, Merge, and Undock. Select “Dock” by tapping on it.
5. The floating keyboard will now be docked at the bottom of the screen.
That’s it! Now you have successfully docked the floating keyboard on your iPad. The keyboard will remain at the bottom of the screen even if you switch apps or rotate your device. This can significantly improve your typing experience, especially if you find the floating keyboard difficult to use.
FAQs:
1. Can I undock the keyboard after docking it?
Yes, you can undock the keyboard by following the same steps mentioned earlier and selecting “Undock” instead of “Dock.”
2. How can I merge the keyboard back into the floating mode?
To merge the keyboard back into floating mode, select “Merge” from the same menu mentioned above.
3. Can I change the position of the docked keyboard?
No, currently, Apple only allows you to dock the keyboard at the bottom of the screen. You cannot change its position.
4. Can I customize the size of the docked keyboard?
Unfortunately, you cannot customize the size of the docked keyboard. It will remain the same size as the floating keyboard.
5. Is the docked keyboard available on all iPad models?
Yes, the docked keyboard feature is available on all iPad models that run iOS 11 or later.
6. Does docking the keyboard affect other apps on the iPad?
No, docking the keyboard does not affect other apps on the iPad. It only changes the position of the keyboard itself.
7. Can I enable auto-hide for the docked keyboard?
No, the docked keyboard does not have an auto-hide feature. It will remain visible until you manually undock it.
8. Does the docked keyboard support external keyboards?
Yes, the docked keyboard works seamlessly with external physical keyboards connected to your iPad.
9. Can I use split view or slide over with the docked keyboard?
Yes, you can use split view and slide over while the docked keyboard is enabled on your iPad.
10. How can I bring back the floating keyboard if I undocked it?
To bring back the floating keyboard, tap and hold the keyboard icon at the bottom-right corner of the docked keyboard, then select “Undock”.
11. Can I switch between docked and floating keyboard quickly?
Yes, you can switch between docked and floating keyboard quickly by tapping and holding the keyboard icon on the docked keyboard, then selecting “Undock” or “Dock.”
12. Is there a way to disable the docked keyboard completely?
Yes, you can disable the docked keyboard by going to the Settings app on your iPad, selecting “General,” then “Keyboard,” and toggling off the “Floating Keyboard” option.
By following the steps outlined in this article, you can easily dock the floating keyboard on your iPad. This feature provides a more permanent and comfortable typing experience. Experiment with it and find what works best for you!