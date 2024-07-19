WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps worldwide, providing its users with various features to stay connected with friends, family, and colleagues. While WhatsApp is primarily designed for mobile devices, you can also make video calls on your laptop. In this article, we will discuss how to do a WhatsApp video call on your laptop and address other related frequently asked questions.
How to do WhatsApp video call in laptop?
To make a WhatsApp video call on your laptop, you will need to use WhatsApp Web. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do it:
1. Open your preferred web browser and go to web.whatsapp.com.
2. Open WhatsApp on your mobile device and tap on the three-dot menu at the top right corner.
3. Select “WhatsApp Web” and scan the QR code displayed on your laptop screen using your phone’s camera.
4. Once successfully scanned, your WhatsApp conversations will appear on your laptop screen.
5. Locate the contact you want to video call and open the conversation.
6. At the top right corner of the chat window, you will find a video camera icon. Click on it to start a video call.
By following these simple steps, you can enjoy WhatsApp video calls on your laptop.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I make a WhatsApp video call on any laptop?
Yes, you can make a WhatsApp video call on any laptop as long as it supports a compatible web browser.
2. Do I need a camera on my laptop to make a WhatsApp video call?
Yes, your laptop must have a built-in or external camera to make a video call.
3. Can I receive WhatsApp video calls on my laptop?
Yes, you can receive WhatsApp video calls on your laptop once you are connected to WhatsApp Web.
4. How do I switch between front and rear cameras during a video call?
During a WhatsApp video call, you can click on the camera icon with two circular arrows located at the top left corner of the screen to switch between front and rear cameras.
5. Can I mute the audio during a WhatsApp video call on my laptop?
Yes, you can mute the audio during a WhatsApp video call by clicking on the microphone icon located at the bottom left corner of the screen.
6. Can I make group video calls on WhatsApp using my laptop?
Yes, you can make group video calls on WhatsApp using your laptop, but you can only add participants who are using WhatsApp on their mobile devices.
7. Can I record WhatsApp video calls on my laptop?
Currently, WhatsApp does not have an official feature to record video calls. You would need to use third-party screen recording software for that purpose.
8. Are WhatsApp video calls on laptops encrypted?
Yes, WhatsApp video calls on laptops are end-to-end encrypted, ensuring your privacy and security.
9. Does WhatsApp Web support video calls?
Yes, WhatsApp Web supports video calls allowing you to make and receive them on your laptop.
10. Can I minimize the video call window while multitasking on my laptop?
No, WhatsApp does not provide an option to minimize the video call window. However, you can move the video call window to the side for multitasking.
11. Can I make WhatsApp video calls on a Mac?
Yes, you can make WhatsApp video calls on a Mac by following the steps mentioned above.
12. Are there any limitations to making WhatsApp video calls on a laptop?
The limitations of making WhatsApp video calls on a laptop include the need for a stable internet connection, a camera, and microphone. Additionally, you can only video call contacts who have WhatsApp installed on their mobile devices.