How to do split screen on Mac and monitor?
If you own a Mac and want to boost your productivity by utilizing a split-screen view on your computer and an external monitor, you’re in luck! Apple has made it incredibly easy to enable split screen on your Mac and monitor, allowing you to multitask efficiently. In this article, we will guide you through the simple steps to set up and use the split screen feature on your Mac and monitor.
**To do split screen on Mac and monitor, follow these steps:**
1. Connect your external monitor to your Mac using the appropriate cable.
2. Ensure that your Mac recognizes the external monitor by going to Apple menu > System Preferences > Displays, and check if the monitor appears in the arrangement tab.
3. Open the applications you wish to use in the split-screen view.
4. Click and hold the full-screen button (green button) on the application’s window you want to place on one side of the split screen.
5. While holding down the button, drag the window to the left or right side of your Mac’s screen until it reaches the edge.
6. Release the button, and the window will automatically resize to occupy half of your Mac’s screen.
7. Now, on the other side of the screen, locate the window you want to view alongside the first application.
8. Click on that window to activate it, and it will expand, occupying the second half of the screen.
That’s it! You’ve successfully set up the split screen on your Mac and monitor, allowing you to work efficiently with two applications side by side. Just repeat steps 4-8 if you wish to switch applications or change the arrangement of your split-screen view.
FAQs:
1. Can I use different applications on my Mac and monitor while in split-screen view?
No, split screen on Mac and monitor only allows for the use of two applications side by side on the Mac’s screen.
2. Can I adjust the size of the windows in split-screen view?
Yes, you can adjust the size of the windows by clicking and dragging the divider between them.
3. Can I have multiple applications in split-screen view?
No, split screen on Mac and monitor only supports viewing two applications simultaneously.
4. How do I exit the split-screen view?
To exit the split-screen view, simply drag the divider between the two applications towards the center of the screen.
5. Can I use split screen with different sized monitors?
Yes, you can use split screen with different sized monitors, but it’s important to note that one window may appear larger than the other if the monitors have different resolutions.
6. Do I need to disconnect my external monitor to disable split screen?
No, you can disable split screen by dragging the divider back to the edge of the screen, no need to disconnect the external monitor.
7. Can I use split screen with three or more monitors?
No, split screen on Mac and monitor currently only supports two monitors.
8. Can I use split screen on MacBook with a closed lid?
No, your MacBook needs to be open and active to enable split screen.
9. Can I switch the positions of the windows in split-screen view?
Yes, you can switch the positions of the windows by dragging and holding the title bar of the window and moving it to the other side.
10. Can I use split screen with fullscreen apps?
No, split screen will not work if any of the applications are in full-screen mode.
11. Can I adjust the split screen window sizes later?
Yes, you can always click and drag the divider between the windows to adjust their sizes in split-screen view.
12. Does split screen work with all Mac models?
Yes, split screen is supported on all Mac models running macOS El Capitan or later.