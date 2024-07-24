How to do french quotation marks on keyboard?

French quotation marks, also known as guillemets or French angle quotes, are typographical symbols used in the French language to enclose speech or quoted text. They differ in appearance from the commonly used double quotation marks or inverted commas. If you frequently type in French or want to add a touch of authenticity to your French writing, it can be useful to know how to input these symbols on a keyboard. Here’s a guide on how to do French quotation marks on a keyboard and address some related FAQs.
How to do French quotation marks on a keyboard?
To input French quotation marks on a standard English keyboard, you can use a combination of keys combining the Alt key and numeric codes:
1. For the opening French quotation mark («), hold down the Alt key, type “0171” on the numeric keypad, then release the Alt key.
2. For the closing French quotation mark (»), hold down the Alt key, type “0187” on the numeric keypad, then release the Alt key.
These key combinations will produce the appropriate French quotation marks, allowing you to accurately represent speech or quotes in French writing.
Related FAQs:
1. Are French quotation marks used in other languages?
Yes, some other languages like Italian and Polish also use guillemets to indicate quotes or dialogue.
2. Can I use French quotation marks in English writing?
Although it is not the standard practice in English writing, you could use French quotation marks to add a unique style or emphasize a specific quote or phrase.
3. What are the main differences between French quotation marks and English quotation marks?
The main difference is in appearance: French quotation marks resemble double arrows (« ») while English quotation marks are usually represented by double or single quotation marks (” ” or ‘ ‘).
4. Can I change the keyboard settings to input French quotation marks directly?
Yes, you can modify your keyboard settings to be able to input French quotation marks directly. You may need to change the keyboard layout or add a specific language input option.
5. What if I don’t have a numeric keypad on my keyboard?
If your keyboard doesn’t have a numeric keypad, you can try using the Character Map or Character Viewer utility on your computer to find and insert the French quotation marks.
6. Are there keyboard shortcuts or alternate methods to input French quotation marks?
Yes, some word-processing software, such as Microsoft Word, offer built-in shortcuts or autocorrect functions for French quotation marks. Check your software’s documentation or settings to see if such options are available.
7. Can I copy and paste French quotation marks from the internet?
Yes, you can copy French quotation marks from the internet and paste them into your document. However, it is always advisable to use the appropriate keyboard input method for consistent results.
8. Do French quotation marks have a specific name?
Yes, in French, the opening guillemet is called “le guillemet ouvrant,” while the closing guillemet is called “le guillemet fermant.”
9. Can I use French quotation marks on a mobile device?
Yes, most mobile devices allow you to switch to different keyboard layouts or access additional characters, which should include French quotation marks.
10. Are there alternative symbols for French quotation marks?
Yes, some fonts or typographical styles may use other symbols like double or single chevrons (« ») instead of angle quotes.
11. Are there any special rules for using French quotation marks in French writing?
In French, there are specific rules regarding spacing and punctuation when using quotation marks, so it’s essential to follow those guidelines for accurate usage.
12. Are French quotation marks only used in formal writing?
No, French quotation marks are used in both formal and informal writing to indicate quotes, dialogue, or specific emphasis. They are an integral part of the French language’s typographic conventions.
Now that you know how to do French quotation marks on a keyboard, you can enhance your French writing by using these unique symbols. Get familiar with their usage and add a touch of authenticity to your quotes and speech in the French language.