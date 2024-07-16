How to do a squared symbol on keyboard?

Ever wondered how to type the squared symbol (²) on your keyboard? Whether you need it for mathematics, scientific notations, or even just for fun, we’ve got you covered. In this article, we will explain multiple ways to easily insert the squared symbol using common keyboards and operating systems.
Method 1: Using Keyboard Shortcuts
The simplest way to type the squared symbol is by using keyboard shortcuts. Here’s how you can do it:
1. For Windows users:
* Ensure Num Lock is enabled.
* Press and hold the Alt key.
* Using the numeric keypad, type “253” while continuing to hold the Alt key.
* Release the Alt key, and the squared symbol (²) will appear.
2. For Mac users:
* Press the Option key and 2 simultaneously, and the squared symbol (²) will be inserted into your text.
Method 2: Copy and Paste
If using keyboard shortcuts seems cumbersome, a quick alternative is to copy and paste the squared symbol from another source such as a website or document.
1. Highlight the squared symbol (²) you want to use.
2. Right-click and select “Copy” or use the Ctrl+C keyboard shortcut.
3. Place your cursor where you want to insert the squared symbol and right-click again.
4. Choose “Paste” or use the Ctrl+V keyboard shortcut, and the squared symbol (²) will be inserted.
Method 3: Character Map (Windows Only)
For Windows users who prefer a visual method, the Character Map can be handy:
1. Press the Windows key and type “Character Map” in the search bar.
2. Open the Character Map app that appears.
3. In the search box within the Character Map window, type “squared.”
4. Select the squared symbol (²) and click on the “Copy” button.
5. Switch back to your desired program and paste the squared symbol (Ctrl+V) into your text.
Method 4: AutoCorrect (Microsoft Word)
If you frequently need to insert the squared symbol in Microsoft Word, you can create an AutoCorrect entry:
1. Open Microsoft Word.
2. Go to the “File” tab and select “Options.”
3. In the Word Options window, choose “Proofing” on the left sidebar.
4. Click the “AutoCorrect Options” button.
5. In the “Replace” field, type a shortcut like “sq2” (without quotes).
6. In the “With” field, paste the squared symbol (²) using any of the above methods.
7. Click “Add” and then “OK.”
8. Now, whenever you type the shortcut and press space or enter, Word will automatically replace it with the squared symbol (²).
How to do a squared symbol on a keyboard?
To type the squared symbol (²) on your keyboard, press and hold the Alt key (for Windows) or the Option key (for Mac), then enter the corresponding numeric code while continuing to hold the key.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I use the squared symbol on a smartphone or tablet keyboard?
Yes, you can usually find the squared symbol (²) by long-pressing the number 2 key on your smartphone or tablet’s on-screen keyboard.
2. Is there a shortcut for squared symbols on Linux?
On Linux, you can employ the Compose key functionality. Press “Compose” followed by the caret (^) and then the number 2. This will generate the squared symbol (²).
3. Are there alternative ways to insert the squared symbol in Microsoft Word?
Yes, besides using AutoCorrect, you can also insert the squared symbol (²) in Word by going to the “Insert” tab, clicking on “Symbol,” and selecting the squared symbol from the list.
4. Can I create AutoCorrect entries in other programs?
AutoCorrect functionality is specific to Microsoft Office programs like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Other programs may have similar features, but they may call it something else.
5. Do all fonts support the squared symbol?
Most fonts support the squared symbol (²). However, some decorative or specialty fonts may exclude certain symbols. In such cases, the squared symbol may be replaced by a blank space or a placeholder.
6. What other keyboard shortcuts are useful for mathematical symbols?
Keyboard shortcuts like Alt+0178 (³) for cubed symbols and Alt+0227 (π) for the pi symbol can be handy for mathematical expressions.
7. How can I remember all these keyboard shortcuts?
If you frequently use special symbols, it may be useful to print or save a list of keyboard shortcuts for easy reference until they become second nature.
8. Can I configure my own keyboard shortcut for the squared symbol?
Keyboard shortcuts are usually predefined by the operating system or software, so changing or creating new ones may not be possible without third-party tools.
9. Are there other symbols related to arithmetic that I can insert similarly?
Yes, several other mathematical symbols such as the plus (±), minus (−), multiplication (×), division (÷), and equals (≈) symbols can be inserted using similar methods.
10. Are there any online tools that can convert regular text to symbols?
Yes, several websites offer text-to-symbol conversion tools, allowing you to enter text and generate symbols, including the squared symbol (²).
11. What if my keyboard does not have a numeric keypad?
If your keyboard lacks a numeric keypad, you can try using the virtual numeric keypad available in the on-screen keyboard on your computer or use the copy and paste method mentioned earlier.
12. Is there a simple way to type the squared symbol on a Chromebook?
On Chromebooks, simultaneously press the Ctrl, Shift, and U keys, release them, then type “00B2” followed by the Enter key to insert the squared symbol.