**How to do a screenshot on PC with keyboard?**
Taking a screenshot on your PC is a simple way to capture and save an image of whatever is displayed on your screen. Whether you want to capture an entire webpage, a specific window, or just a portion of your screen, using the keyboard is one of the most convenient methods. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to take a screenshot on your PC using your keyboard.
1. **Print Screen (PrtScn)**: The most common method of taking a screenshot on a PC is by using the “Print Screen” key on your keyboard. This key is usually located in the upper right-hand corner, labeled as “PrtScn” or a similar abbreviation.
2. **Full Screen Screenshot**: To capture an entire screen, press the “Print Screen” key once. This will take a screenshot of your entire display and save it to your clipboard.
3. **Taking a Screenshot of the Active Window**: If you only want to capture the active window, press the combination of “Alt + Print Screen” keys. This will save the screenshot of the active window to your clipboard.
4. **Using Windows Key + Print Screen**: On some Windows computers, you can simultaneously press the “Windows” key and “Print Screen” key to capture the entire screen. The screenshot will automatically be saved to your computer’s “Pictures” folder in a subfolder named “Screenshots.”
5. **Saving Your Screenshot**: After taking a screenshot, you need to save it to a specific location on your PC. Open a Paint or image editing software, create a new file, and paste the screenshot from your clipboard using the “Ctrl + V” key combination. From there, you can save the image in your desired format and location.
FAQs
1. How do I take a screenshot of a specific area on my screen?
To take a screenshot of a specific area on your screen, press the “Windows” key + “Shift” + “S” keys. This will allow you to select the desired portion of your screen.
2. Can I customize the location where my screenshots are saved?
Yes, you can. By default, Windows saves screenshots in the “Pictures” folder, but you can change the location by going to “Settings” > “System” > “Storage” and selecting a different folder for the screenshots.
3. How do I take a screenshot in Windows 7?
In Windows 7, you can use the “Print Screen” key to capture the entire screen, or press “Alt + Print Screen” to capture the active window. After taking the screenshot, open Paint or any other image editing software and paste the screenshot (using “Ctrl + V”) to save and edit it.
4. Can I take a screenshot on a Windows laptop without a Print Screen key?
Yes, if your laptop doesn’t have a “Print Screen” key, you can use the “Fn” (Function) key along with the “Windows” key and “Spacebar” to take a screenshot of the entire screen.
5. How can I take a screenshot and directly save it as an image file?
The simplest way to directly save a screenshot as an image file is by using the “Windows” key + “Print Screen” key combination. The screenshot will automatically be saved to your computer’s “Pictures” folder.
6. How can I take a screenshot on a Mac using a keyboard?
On a Mac, you can capture the entire screen by pressing “Command + Shift + 3” keys. To capture a specific area, press “Command + Shift + 4” keys and select the desired portion.
7. Is there any built-in screenshot tool in Windows?
Yes, Windows provides a built-in screenshot tool called “Snipping Tool” or “Snip & Sketch” on Windows 10. You can easily find and use it to capture screenshots.
8. How can I take a screenshot of a scrolling webpage?
To capture a scrolling webpage, you can use a specialized screenshot tool or browser extensions like “Awesome Screenshot” or “Fireshot,” which allow you to capture the entire webpage, even the parts that aren’t visible on the screen at once.
9. How can I take a screenshot in a game or while watching a video?
To capture screenshots while playing games or watching videos in full-screen mode, you may need to use specialized software such as “Fraps,” “Bandicam,” or the built-in Xbox Game Bar on Windows 10.
10. Can I capture a screenshot on a Linux operating system using a keyboard?
Yes, similar to Windows, you can capture screenshots on Linux using the “Print Screen” key. However, the exact method may vary depending on your specific Linux distribution and desktop environment.
11. How can I take a screenshot using keyboard shortcuts in browsers?
In most popular browsers, you can press “Ctrl + Shift + I” to open the developer tools, then press “Ctrl + Shift + P” and type “screenshot” to find the option for taking a screenshot of the entire page or specific area.
12. How can I capture a screenshot on a Chromebook?
On a Chromebook, you can capture a screenshot of the entire screen by pressing “Ctrl + Show windows” or take a screenshot of a specific area by pressing “Ctrl + Shift + Show windows” and selecting the desired portion.