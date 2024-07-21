How to do a screenshot on computer keyboard?

Whether you want to capture an important moment from a video, save an image, or share an error message with tech support, taking a screenshot on your computer can be incredibly useful. While many people resort to specialized software or third-party tools, did you know that you can capture screenshots with just your computer keyboard? In this article, we will guide you on how to perform this task quickly and effortlessly.
How to do a screenshot on the computer keyboard?
**To take a screenshot on your computer using just the keyboard, follow these simple steps:**
1. Prepare the content you want to capture on your screen.
2. Find the “Print Screen” key on your keyboard, which may be abbreviated as “PrtScn,” “PrntScrn,” or similar variations.
3. Once you have located the key, press it. You won’t see any visible feedback indicating that the screenshot has been taken.
4. Open a program like Microsoft Paint or any image editing application.
5. Create a new image file or open an existing one.
6. Press “Ctrl + V” or right-click and select “Paste” to insert the captured screenshot from your clipboard.
7. Save the image to your desired location for future use.
It is important to note that the above method captures the entire screen, including multiple monitors if you have them. If you only want to capture a specific portion of the screen, you can use an additional keyboard shortcut.
How to capture a portion of the screen with the keyboard?
1. Follow the previous steps until you reach step 3.
2. Instead of pressing the “Print Screen” key, press “Alt + Print Screen” instead.
3. This will capture only the active window instead of the entire screen.
4. Proceed with the remaining steps mentioned above to save and edit the captured screenshot.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I take screenshots on a Mac using the keyboard?
Yes, Mac users can take screenshots using the keyboard by pressing “Command + Shift + 3” to capture the whole screen or “Command + Shift + 4” to capture a selected portion.
2. Is there a way to take a screenshot of a single window on Windows?
Yes, using the keyboard, pressing “Alt + Print Screen” captures the active window. This is useful when you only want to capture a specific window instead of the entire screen.
3. How do I take a screenshot on a laptop without a “Print Screen” key?
On laptops, you can usually press the “Fn” key along with the “Print Screen” key to capture the screen. Alternatively, you can look for a dedicated screenshot key on your laptop keyboard.
4. Can I screenshot a specific region on a Mac?
Yes, Mac users can take screenshots of a selected region by pressing “Command + Shift + 4.” This enables them to capture a specific portion of the screen.
5. How do I take a screenshot on Linux using the keyboard?
On most Linux systems, you can capture the entire screen by pressing the “Print Screen” key. To capture only a specific window or region, use the “Alt + Print Screen” or “Shift + Print Screen” shortcut, respectively.
6. How can I access the screenshot I just took on Windows?
Windows saves the captured screenshot image to the clipboard. To access it, open an image editing program, such as Microsoft Paint, and press “Ctrl + V” to paste the image. You can then save the file as desired.
7. Is it possible to take a screenshot of a specific region on Windows using the keyboard?
No, the default Windows keyboard shortcut only captures the entire screen. To capture a specific region, you may need to use third-party software or utilize the “Snipping Tool” or “Snip & Sketch” applications available on Windows.
8. How do I capture screenshots on a Chromebook using the keyboard?
Chromebook users can press the “Ctrl + Window Switcher” keys to capture the entire screen. To capture a specific region, press “Ctrl + Shift + Window Switcher” instead.
9. Is there a way to take screenshots on mobile devices using the keyboard?
No, mobile devices typically do not have physical keyboards that would enable you to take screenshots directly. Instead, mobile devices provide built-in methods or specific button combinations to capture screenshots.
10. Can I take multiple screenshots in quick succession using the keyboard?
Yes, you can take multiple screenshots by repeating the keyboard shortcuts mentioned earlier. Each screenshot will be saved separately and can be edited or saved individually.
11. How do I take screenshots in video games using the keyboard?
To capture screenshots while gaming, you may need to refer to the specific key settings within the game itself. Many games have dedicated screenshot keys or allow you to assign a key for this purpose.
12. Are there any additional screenshot keyboard shortcuts I should know about?
While the “Print Screen” and “Alt + Print Screen” shortcuts are the most commonly used, some keyboards may have additional keys or functions that grant additional screenshot capabilities. Refer to your keyboard’s manual or manufacturer’s website for more information.
Taking a screenshot using your computer keyboard is a straightforward and convenient method for capturing content on your screen. Whether you’re using Windows, Mac, or Linux, remember this handy technique and never miss capturing a moment again.