How to do a hyphen on keyboard?

A hyphen, also known as a dash (-), is a common punctuation mark used in writing. It can be used to join words, indicate a range, or connect prefixes and suffixes. If you’re unsure how to type a hyphen on your keyboard, read on to find out the various methods to do so.
Using the hyphen key on your keyboard
On most standard keyboards, there is a specific key dedicated to typing a hyphen. To use this key:
Simply locate the hyphen key on your keyboard, typically positioned on the top row of keys, to the right of the ‘0’ key. Press this key to type a hyphen.
Note: On some keyboards, the key may appear as a dash or a minus sign.
Using keyboard shortcuts
If your keyboard lacks a separate hyphen key, you can still type a hyphen using keyboard shortcuts. Here are two common methods:
1. Press and hold the Alt key while typing 0 4 5 on the numeric keypad.
2. Press and hold the Ctrl key while typing the minus sign (-) on the main keyboard.
Note: Ensure that the Num Lock key is enabled to use the numeric keypad for the first method.
Using special character menus
Some operating systems and software applications provide a special character menu that allows you to insert various symbols, including hyphens. Here’s how to do it on different platforms:
- Windows: Press Win+. (period) or Win+; (semicolon) to open the emoji and special character menu. Search for “hyphen” and click on it to insert.
- Mac: Press Ctrl+Cmd+Space to access the Emoji & Symbols menu. Type “hyphen” into the search bar and select the hyphen character to insert.
- Linux: Depending on the desktop environment, you can typically find the special character menu in the top panel or by right-clicking on the input field. Look for the option that allows you to “Insert Special Characters” or “Emoji & Symbols”.
- Online editor: If you’re using an online text editor or word processor, such as Google Docs or Microsoft Word Online, you can access the special character menu by clicking on the “Insert” or “Symbols” option in the toolbar.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I use a hyphen instead of an en dash or an em dash?
No, while they may look similar, hyphens have distinct uses from en dashes and em dashes. It’s essential to understand and utilize the correct dash for specific contexts.
2. Can I create a hyphen using a numpad?
The numpad on your keyboard can be used to create a hyphen using the Alt code method mentioned earlier, but make sure ‘Num Lock’ is enabled.
3. Are hyphens and dashes the same thing?
No, hyphens (-), en dashes (–), and em dashes (—) have different lengths and uses. It’s important to use each symbol correctly according to the grammar rules.
4. Can I use a hyphen in place of a minus sign for mathematical calculations?
While they may appear similar, hyphens and minus signs are not interchangeable. Use a minus sign (−) specifically for mathematical operations.
5. How do I type an en dash and an em dash?
To type an en dash (–), use the shortcut ‘Alt’ + ‘0150. For an em dash (—), use ‘Alt’ + ‘0151’ (on the numeric keypad) or ‘Ctrl’ + ‘Alt’ + ‘-‘ (on the main keyboard).
6. Can I use the hyphen key to type an underscore (_)?
No, the hyphen key is not used to type an underscore. You can find the underscore key (_), typically located on the same key as the hyphen but with the Shift key pressed.
7. Can I use a hyphen to connect words in a compound adjective?
Yes, a hyphen is used to connect two or more words functioning as a single adjective before a noun. For example, “well-known author” or “five-year-old child.”
8. Why is there no hyphen on my keyboard?
Some keyboards may have the hyphen key labeled as a dash or minus sign. It could also be a regional variation or a specific keyboard model.
9. Can I copy and paste a hyphen from another source?
Yes, you can copy and paste a hyphen from another source, such as a document or website, into your text.
10. Is a hyphen necessary in email addresses?
No, email addresses do not require hyphens. However, they may be used in domain names if necessary.
11. How do I insert a hyphen in Microsoft Word?
In Microsoft Word, you can either use the hyphen key on your keyboard or go to the “Insert” tab, click on “Symbol,” and select the hyphen from the list.
12. Can I use a hyphen at the beginning or end of a line?
Hyphens should not be used alone at the beginning or end of a line. However, word processors automatically handle hyphenation when words need to be divided between lines.