How to divide monitor into two?

Dividing your monitor into two separate screens can greatly enhance productivity and multitasking capabilities. Whether you are working on a project that requires referencing multiple documents, or you simply want to have different applications running side by side, splitting your monitor can provide a more efficient and convenient workflow. In this article, we will explore various methods to achieve this easily.
Using Built-in Features of Your Operating System
If you are using a modern computer operating system, you may have the option to split your monitor using in-built features. Here’s how:
Windows:
Windows 10 allows you to split your screen using the Snap Assist feature. Drag a window to the left or right edge of the screen, and it will automatically resize to fill that half of the monitor.
Yes, you can. Drag the dividing line between the split windows to adjust their sizes as per your preference.
Yes, you can split your monitor into more than two screens by utilizing the Snap Assist with multiple windows.
Mac:
On macOS, you can use the Split View feature. Click and hold the green full-screen button on a window, and drag the window to the left or right side of the screen. This will automatically resize the window, and you can choose another window for the other half.
Unfortunately, macOS does not offer native customization for the size of the split views.
Using Third-Party Applications
If your operating system doesn’t provide built-in screen split functionality or you are looking for more customization, you can turn to third-party applications:
1. DisplayFusion
DisplayFusion is a Windows application that allows you to create custom monitor splits, manage multiple monitors, and provides additional features like taskbar customization.
2. Magnet
Magnet is a popular window management tool for macOS. It enables you to easily snap windows to different parts of the screen with customizable keyboard shortcuts.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I divide my monitor into two if I have a single monitor?
Yes, you can split your single monitor into two screens by using the methods mentioned above.
2. Will dividing my monitor affect its performance?
No, dividing your monitor into two screens will not have any impact on its performance. It will only affect how you utilize the screen real estate.
3. Are there any limitations to the split screen feature in Windows?
Windows allows you to split your screen, but the feature is only available for modern applications that support it.
4. Do I need a specific version of Windows to use the Snap Assist feature?
Windows Snap Assist is available on Windows 7 and later versions.
5. Are there any free alternatives to the paid third-party applications?
Yes, there are free window management tools available for both Windows and macOS, such as Spectacle for macOS and FancyZones (part of PowerToys) for Windows.
6. Can I split my monitor vertically instead of horizontally?
Yes, most of the methods mentioned above allow you to split your monitor both horizontally and vertically.
7. Will split screens work with multiple monitors?
Yes, both Windows and macOS support splitting screens on multiple monitors.
8. Can I adjust the split view ratio?
Some third-party applications, like DisplayFusion, allow you to customize the split view ratio according to your needs.
9. Will dividing my monitor affect the resolution of individual screens?
No, dividing your monitor does not impact the resolution of the individual screens. It only changes how they are visually divided.
10. Can I switch between split screens quickly?
Yes, you can easily switch between split screens by using keyboard shortcuts or dragging windows to a different position.
11. Can split screens improve productivity?
Yes, by dividing your monitor into two screens, you can have multiple applications or documents visible simultaneously, allowing for more efficient multitasking.
12. How can I move windows between split screens?
In most cases, you can drag windows from one split screen to another, or use keyboard shortcuts provided by the operating system or third-party applications.
By utilizing the built-in features or third-party applications, splitting your monitor into two screens becomes a simple task. Increased productivity and improved multitasking are just a few clicks away. Choose the method that suits your operating system and preferences, and enjoy the benefits of a divided monitor.