How to display the keyboard on screen?

The on-screen keyboard has become an essential feature for touchscreen devices, providing a convenient way to type and interact with various applications. Whether you’re using a tablet, 2-in-1 laptop, or even a desktop computer, having the ability to display the keyboard on screen is incredibly useful. In this article, we will explore different methods to accomplish this.
Methods to Display the Keyboard on Screen
1. Using the Touch Keyboard Icon
One of the simplest ways to bring up the on-screen keyboard is by clicking the touch keyboard icon located in the taskbar. This icon usually resembles a small keyboard and can be found on the right side of the taskbar.
2. Using Keyboard Shortcuts
Pressing the Windows key + Ctrl + O at the same time will open the on-screen keyboard.
3. Via the Start Menu
Click the Start button on the bottom left corner of the screen, type “On-Screen Keyboard” in the search bar, and select the corresponding app from the results.
4. Using the Settings Menu
Navigate to the “Settings” menu by pressing Windows key + I. Go to “Devices” and then select “Typing” from the left-hand side panel. Scroll down until you find the option to enable the on-screen keyboard.
5. Accessibility Options
For those with accessibility needs, the on-screen keyboard can be found within the Windows Ease of Access Center. You can access it by pressing the Windows key + U, then selecting “Keyboard” from the options available.
6. In Tablet Mode
If you are using a 2-in-1 device or a tablet, enabling Tablet Mode in the Action Center will automatically display the on-screen keyboard whenever you tap on a text field.
7. Third-Party Applications
There are also various third-party applications available that offer additional functionality and customization options for on-screen keyboards. Some popular examples include TouchPal Keyboard, SwiftKey, and Fleksy.
8. Displaying the On-Screen Keyboard on macOS
To display the on-screen keyboard on macOS, go to “System Preferences,” select “Keyboard,” and then check the box next to “Show Keyboard & Character Viewers in Menu Bar.” From the menu bar, you can now access the on-screen keyboard.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. How can I resize the on-screen keyboard?
Unfortunately, Windows does not provide a built-in option to resize the on-screen keyboard. However, using third-party applications may offer such functionality.
2. Can I change the layout of the on-screen keyboard?
Yes, you can change the layout of the on-screen keyboard by going to the “Settings” menu in Windows and selecting “Time & Language.” From there, choose the “Language” tab and click on “Options” under your preferred language.
3. Is the on-screen keyboard available in all languages?
Yes, Windows supports on-screen keyboards for various languages. You can add different keyboard layouts in the “Language” settings and switch between them using the on-screen keyboard.
4. How can I hide the on-screen keyboard?
To hide the on-screen keyboard, simply close the keyboard window or click anywhere outside of the keyboard area.
5. Can I use the on-screen keyboard with a physical keyboard connected to my device?
Yes, you can use the on-screen keyboard simultaneously with a physical keyboard connected to your device. The on-screen keyboard can be used as a supplementary input method.
6. Why does the on-screen keyboard appear automatically on my device?
If the on-screen keyboard appears automatically, it may be due to the device being in Tablet Mode or having enabled certain accessibility options. Check the corresponding settings to customize this behavior.
7. Can I customize the appearance of the on-screen keyboard?
While Windows does not offer extensive customization options for the default on-screen keyboard, certain third-party applications provide various customization features such as different themes and input methods.
8. Is the on-screen keyboard available on mobile devices?
Yes, both Android and iOS devices have built-in on-screen keyboards that appear when you need to input text.
9. How can I move the on-screen keyboard to a different location on my screen?
Unfortunately, the default Windows on-screen keyboard does not provide a feature to relocate its position. However, some third-party applications might offer this functionality.
10. Can I use the on-screen keyboard in full-screen applications?
While it varies depending on the application, most full-screen applications on Windows should provide an option to display the on-screen keyboard when needed.
11. Does the on-screen keyboard support gestures?
Yes, the on-screen keyboard in Windows supports gestures for typing, such as swiping across letters to form words more quickly.
12. Can I change the size of individual keys on the on-screen keyboard?
The default Windows on-screen keyboard does not offer the ability to resize individual keys. However, certain third-party applications may allow customization of the key sizes.