SwiftKey Keyboard is a popular virtual keyboard app available for both iOS and Android devices. While many users enjoy the features and predictive text capabilities of SwiftKey, there may come a time when you no longer wish to use it or prefer to use a different keyboard. In this article, we will guide you through the process of disabling SwiftKey Keyboard on your device.
How to Disable SwiftKey Keyboard on Android?
If you’re using an Android device and would like to disable SwiftKey Keyboard, follow the steps below:
1. Open the Settings app on your Android device.
2. Scroll down and tap on “System” (may vary depending on your Android version).
3. Next, tap on “Languages & input” or “Language & keyboard” (the exact wording may differ).
4. On the Language & input screen, locate the “Virtual keyboard” or “On-screen keyboard” option and tap on it.
5. Here, you will find a list of keyboards installed on your device. Tap on “SwiftKey Keyboard.”
6. On the SwiftKey Keyboard settings screen, look for the “Disable” option and tap on it.
**
How to disable SwiftKey Keyboard on Android?
**
To disable SwiftKey Keyboard on Android, follow these steps:
1. Open the Settings app on your Android device.
2. Navigate to “System” > “Languages & input” > “Virtual keyboard” or “On-screen keyboard.”
3. Find and tap on “SwiftKey Keyboard.”
4. On the SwiftKey Keyboard settings screen, tap on “Disable.”
How to Disable SwiftKey Keyboard on iOS?
If you’re using an iOS device such as an iPhone or iPad and want to disable SwiftKey Keyboard, here’s what you need to do:
1. Open the Settings app on your iOS device.
2. Scroll down and tap on “General.”
3. Next, tap on “Keyboard.”
4. On the Keyboard settings screen, choose “Keyboards.”
5. Here, you will see a list of keyboards installed on your device. Tap on “SwiftKey Keyboard.”
6. Finally, toggle off the “Allow Full Access” option to disable SwiftKey Keyboard.
**
How do I disable SwiftKey Keyboard on iOS?
**
To disable SwiftKey Keyboard on iOS, follow these steps:
1. Open the Settings app on your iOS device.
2. Go to “General” > “Keyboard.”
3. Choose “Keyboards.”
4. Tap on “SwiftKey Keyboard.”
5. Toggle off the “Allow Full Access” option.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
**
1. Can I temporarily disable SwiftKey Keyboard without completely uninstalling it?
**
Yes, you can. On Android, you can simply switch to a different keyboard from the on-screen keyboard options. On iOS, you can remove it from the list of enabled keyboards temporarily.
**
2. How can I remove SwiftKey Keyboard as a default keyboard app?
**
To remove SwiftKey Keyboard as your default keyboard app, you can follow the same steps mentioned earlier to disable it.
**
3. Will disabling SwiftKey Keyboard delete my personal settings and suggestions?
**
No, disabling SwiftKey Keyboard will not delete your personal settings or suggestions. They will be preserved if you choose to re-enable it in the future.
**
4. Can I disable SwiftKey Keyboard on my Samsung device?
**
Yes, the process of disabling SwiftKey Keyboard on a Samsung device is similar to the general Android instructions provided earlier.
**
5. Is it possible to disable SwiftKey Keyboard on a Huawei device?
**
Yes, the steps to disable SwiftKey Keyboard on a Huawei device will be quite similar to those mentioned for Android devices.
**
6. Why would someone want to disable SwiftKey Keyboard?
**
There could be various reasons, such as preferring another keyboard app, experiencing compatibility issues with certain apps, or wanting to conserve device resources.
**
7. Can I uninstall SwiftKey Keyboard instead of disabling it?
**
Yes, you can uninstall SwiftKey Keyboard if you no longer wish to use it. However, disabling it allows for easier re-enabling if you change your mind later.
**
8. Will disabling SwiftKey Keyboard improve my device’s battery life?
**
While disabling SwiftKey Keyboard may save a negligible amount of battery, it is unlikely to have a significant impact on the overall battery life of your device.
**
9. Can I disable SwiftKey Keyboard on older Android versions?
**
Yes, the process of disabling SwiftKey Keyboard on older Android versions will generally be similar, though there might be slight variations in the navigation of settings on different Android versions.
**
10. Is SwiftKey Keyboard a free app?
**
Yes, SwiftKey Keyboard is available for free on both the Google Play Store for Android and the App Store for iOS.
**
11. Can I disable SwiftKey Keyboard on a rooted or jailbroken device?
**
Yes, the process to disable SwiftKey Keyboard remains the same on rooted Android devices or jailbroken iOS devices.
**
12. Can I disable SwiftKey Keyboard on all apps or specific apps only?
**
Disabling SwiftKey Keyboard will disable it system-wide, affecting all apps that use the default keyboard. You cannot disable it for specific apps individually.