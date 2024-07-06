How to disable onscreen keyboard?

**How to Disable On-Screen Keyboard?**
The on-screen keyboard is a useful feature for touchscreen devices or people who struggle with physical keyboards. However, some users may find it intrusive or unnecessary for their computing needs. If you want to disable the on-screen keyboard on your Windows or Mac computer, follow the steps below.
1. How do I disable the on-screen keyboard on Windows?
To disable the on-screen keyboard on Windows:
1. Press the **Windows key** and type **services.msc**.
2. Open the Services app and locate **Tablet PC Input Service** in the list.
3. Double-click on it to open the properties window.
4. Change the startup type to **Disabled** and click **OK**.
2. How do I disable the on-screen keyboard on Mac?
To disable the on-screen keyboard on a Mac:
1. Go to **System Preferences** by clicking on the Apple menu.
2. Select **Keyboard** and click on the **Keyboard** tab.
3. Uncheck the box that says **”Show Keyboard, Emoji & Symbol viewers in menu bar”**.
3. Can I temporarily disable the on-screen keyboard on Windows?
Yes, you can temporarily disable the on-screen keyboard on Windows by right-clicking the taskbar, selecting **”Show touch keyboard button”**, and toggling off the keyboard icon.
4. Can I temporarily disable the on-screen keyboard on Mac?
On Mac, you can temporarily disable the on-screen keyboard by unchecking the box next to **”Show Keyboard, Emoji & Symbol viewers in menu bar”** in the Keyboard Preferences.
5. How do I prevent the on-screen keyboard from automatically appearing?
To prevent the on-screen keyboard from automatically appearing on Windows:
1. Press the **Windows key** and go to **Settings**.
2. Select **Devices** and click on **Typing**.
3. Under the **Touch keyboard** section, turn off the **”Automatically show the touch keyboard in windowed apps when there’s no keyboard attached to your device”** option.
6. Can I disable the on-screen keyboard for a specific app?
Unfortunately, Windows does not provide a built-in option to disable the on-screen keyboard for specific apps. However, some apps may have their own options to toggle the keyboard within their settings.
7. How can I permanently disable the on-screen keyboard on Windows?
To permanently disable the on-screen keyboard on Windows, you can use the Local Group Policy Editor by following these steps:
1. Press **Windows key + R**, type **gpedit.msc**, and hit **Enter**.
2. Navigate to **User Configuration > Administrative Templates > Windows Components > Touch Keyboard**.
3. Double-click on **”Turn off Touch Keyboard”**.
4. Select **Enabled** and click **OK**.
8. Will disabling the on-screen keyboard affect my ability to use touchscreen?
Disabling the on-screen keyboard will not affect your ability to use the touchscreen. It only disables the virtual keyboard that appears on the screen.
9. Can I disable the on-screen keyboard on Android devices?
Android devices have different interfaces depending on the brand and version. Generally, you can disable the on-screen keyboard in the **Language and input** section of the **Settings** app. Look for **Virtual Keyboard** or **On-screen Keyboard** options and toggle off the keyboard you want to disable.
10. How can I re-enable the on-screen keyboard if needed?
To re-enable the on-screen keyboard on Windows, in the Services app, locate **Tablet PC Input Service**, double-click on it, change the startup type to **Automatic**, and click **OK**.
On a Mac, you can check the box next to **”Show Keyboard, Emoji & Symbol viewers in menu bar”** in the Keyboard Preferences to re-enable the on-screen keyboard.
11. How can I disable the on-screen keyboard sound effects?
To disable the on-screen keyboard sound effects on Windows, go to **Settings > Ease of Access > Keyboard**, and turn off **”Use click sound”** option.
On Mac, go to **System Preferences > Sound > Sound Effects** and uncheck the box next to **”Play user interface sound effects”**.
12. What should I do if the on-screen keyboard still appears after disabling it?
If the on-screen keyboard still appears after disabling it, try restarting your computer. In some cases, third-party software or touch drivers may override the system settings, so make sure to check for any specific settings related to your device or software.