How to disable keyboard suggestions Android?

If you’re an Android user, you may have noticed that your keyboard often suggests words or phrases as you type. While this feature can be helpful at times, it can also be distracting or even embarrassing if it suggests the wrong word. If you prefer to type without any suggestions popping up, you’ll be glad to know that disabling keyboard suggestions on your Android device is a simple process. In this article, we’ll guide you through the steps to disable keyboard suggestions and help you enjoy a more focused and personalized typing experience.
How to Disable Keyboard Suggestions on Android:
To disable keyboard suggestions on your Android device, follow these straightforward steps:
1. Open the “Settings” app on your Android device.
2. Scroll down and tap on “System” or “System & Device,” depending on your device’s configuration.
3. In the system settings, find and select “Languages & input” or “Language & keyboard.”
4. Look for the “Virtual keyboard” or “On-screen keyboard” option and tap on it.
5. Depending on your device, you may have to select the specific keyboard you want to modify. If so, tap on your preferred keyboard from the list of available keyboards.
6. Once you access the keyboard settings, find and select “Text correction” or “Autocorrect.”
7. Look for the option labeled “Show suggestions” or “Suggest words while typing” and toggle it off.
8. After disabling the keyboard suggestions, you can exit the settings app, and the changes will take effect immediately.
Now, you have successfully disabled keyboard suggestions on your Android device. You can now type without any distractions or unwanted word suggestions popping up while you type. Enjoy a more customized and focused typing experience that suits your preferences.
FAQs:
1. Can I disable keyboard suggestions on any Android device?
Yes, the steps to disable keyboard suggestions should work on most Android devices, although the navigation through the settings may slightly differ depending on the device manufacturer or Android version.
2. Will disabling keyboard suggestions affect autocorrect?
No, disabling keyboard suggestions will not affect the autocorrect feature. Autocorrect will continue to function and help you with spelling corrections.
3. Can I enable keyboard suggestions again after disabling them?
Absolutely! If you change your mind and decide to enable keyboard suggestions again, you can follow the same steps and toggle the option back on.
4. Will disabling keyboard suggestions improve my typing accuracy?
Disabling keyboard suggestions may enhance your typing accuracy, as it removes the distractions caused by unwanted word suggestions, allowing you to focus solely on your own input.
5. Does disabling keyboard suggestions mean no more predictive text?
No, disabling keyboard suggestions only disables the feature that suggests words or phrases while you type. Predictive text, on the other hand, will still function and predict the next word you’re likely to type based on your previous input.
6. Is disabling keyboard suggestions a permanent change?
Disabling keyboard suggestions is not a permanent change, and you can easily toggle the option back on anytime you want through the keyboard settings.
7. Will disabling keyboard suggestions free up any storage space on my device?
Disabling keyboard suggestions does not free up storage space on your device as it only affects the suggestions made by the keyboard while typing.
8. Can I disable keyboard suggestions on third-party keyboards?
Yes, you can disable keyboard suggestions on most third-party keyboards by accessing the settings of the keyboard app itself and looking for the “Text correction” or “Autocorrect” options.
9. Are there any alternatives to disabling keyboard suggestions?
If you don’t want to disable keyboard suggestions entirely but find them distracting, you can also customize the settings to make them less intrusive or adjust the autocorrect features to your liking.
10. Will disabling keyboard suggestions affect other text input fields like web forms or messaging apps?
No, disabling keyboard suggestions only affects the suggestions made by the keyboard while typing. It will not interfere with other text input fields like web forms or messaging apps.
11. Do I need to restart my device after disabling keyboard suggestions?
No, restarting your device is not necessary after disabling keyboard suggestions. The changes will take effect immediately.
12. Can I disable keyboard suggestions for multiple keyboards on my device?
Yes, the steps to disable keyboard suggestions need to be repeated individually for each keyboard app you have installed on your device.