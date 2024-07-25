**How to disable keyboard on Macbook pro?**
If you are looking to disable the keyboard on your MacBook Pro temporarily, perhaps to clean it or avoid accidental keystrokes, there are a couple of methods you can try. Follow the steps below to disable the keyboard on your MacBook Pro:
1. **Using Terminal**
– Launch the Terminal application. You can find it in the Utilities folder within the Applications folder or by using the Spotlight search.
– Enter the following command: sudo kextunload /System/Library/Extensions/AppleUSBTopCase.kext/Contents/PlugIns/AppleUSBTCKeyboard.kext/.
– Press Enter and provide your password if prompted. This command will unload the keyboard extension.
– Test if the keyboard is disabled by typing on it. It should not register any keystrokes.
– To re-enable the keyboard, restart your MacBook Pro or enter the following command: sudo kextload /System/Library/Extensions/AppleUSBTopCase.kext/Contents/PlugIns/AppleUSBTCKeyboard.kext/.
2. **Using an external keyboard**
– Connect an external USB or Bluetooth keyboard to your MacBook Pro.
– Now, you can simply turn off the internal keyboard by going to Apple menu > System Preferences > Keyboard.
– In the Keyboard tab, click on “Modifier Keys” and choose your external keyboard from the dropdown menu next to “Select keyboard”.
– Set the option for “Caps Lock” key to “No Action”. This will effectively disable the internal keyboard.
Disabling the keyboard using Terminal or using an external keyboard are the two primary methods to disable the keyboard on a MacBook Pro. However, it is important to note that disabling the built-in keyboard will not work in all situations, such as during startup when macOS prompts you to enter your password.
FAQs on how to disable keyboard on Macbook pro
1. Can I remove the keyboard physically?
Physically removing the keyboard from a MacBook Pro is not recommended as it requires advanced technical skills and may void your warranty.
2. Can I disable specific keys on the keyboard?
While it is not possible to disable specific keys on the built-in keyboard, you can use third-party applications or modify the key behavior using the Accessibility preferences to remap certain keys.
3. How can I disable the touch bar?
To disable the touch bar on a MacBook Pro, you can go to System Preferences > Keyboard. In the Keyboard tab, uncheck the “Touch Bar shows” option.
4. Will disabling the keyboard affect the trackpad or other input devices?
No, disabling the keyboard will not have any impact on the functionality of the trackpad or other input devices on your MacBook Pro.
5. Is it possible to disable the keyboard permanently?
Disabling the keyboard permanently is not recommended as it may lead to compatibility issues and make it difficult to perform certain tasks that require keyboard input.
6. Can I use an external keyboard while the built-in keyboard is disabled?
Yes, you can easily connect an external keyboard and use it while the built-in keyboard is disabled. macOS will recognize the external keyboard as the primary input device.
7. Is there a way to disable only certain keys temporarily?
Unfortunately, there is no built-in feature on macOS to disable specific keys temporarily. However, you can use third-party applications or modify keyboard settings to achieve this.
8. Will disabling the keyboard prevent accidental keystrokes during cleaning?
Yes, if you properly disable the keyboard using the methods mentioned above, it will prevent any accidental keystrokes while you clean the keyboard or perform maintenance on your MacBook Pro.
9. Can I disable the keyboard on Macbook pro running on Windows?
Yes, you can disable the keyboard on a MacBook Pro running Windows by using the same methods mentioned in this article, either through Terminal or by connecting an external keyboard.
10. If the keyboard is disabled, will the MacBook Pro still recognize an external keyboard?
Yes, even if the built-in keyboard is disabled, macOS will recognize and allow you to use an external keyboard without any issues.
11. Will disabling the keyboard affect the performance of other applications?
Disabling the built-in keyboard on a MacBook Pro will not affect the performance of other applications or any other system functionalities.
12. Is it safe to disable the built-in keyboard using Terminal?
Yes, it is safe to use Terminal to disable the built-in keyboard temporarily. However, exercise caution while entering commands in Terminal to avoid any unintended consequences.