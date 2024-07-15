**How to disable built in keyboard on laptop Windows 10?**
Sometimes, you might encounter situations where you want to disable your laptop’s built-in keyboard. Whether it’s because you have connected an external keyboard, or you need to troubleshoot a faulty key, Windows 10 provides a straightforward way to disable the built-in keyboard. In this article, we will guide you through the process of disabling the built-in keyboard on a Windows 10 laptop.
Method 1: Using Device Manager
One of the easiest ways to disable the built-in keyboard on a Windows 10 laptop is through the Device Manager. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Press the Windows key + X and select “Device Manager” from the menu.
2. Expand the “Keyboards” category to reveal the list of keyboards connected to your laptop.
3. Right-click on the built-in keyboard and select “Disable device” from the context menu.
4. A warning dialog box might appear, asking for confirmation. Click “Yes” to proceed.
Method 2: Using Group Policy Editor
If you are using Windows 10 Pro or Enterprise edition, you can also disable the built-in keyboard using the Group Policy Editor. Here’s how:
1. Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box.
2. Type “gpedit.msc” and press Enter to open the Group Policy Editor.
3. Navigate to “Computer Configuration” > “Administrative Templates” > “System” > “Device Installation” > “Device Installation Restrictions.”
4. Double-click on the “Prevent installation of devices that match any of these device IDs” policy.
5. Select “Enabled” and click on the “Show” button.
6. In the text box, enter the Hardware ID of your built-in keyboard. You can find this information in the Device Manager under the properties of your keyboard.
7. Click “OK” to save the changes.
Method 3: Disabling the Keyboard Driver
Another way to disable the built-in keyboard is by disabling its driver in the Device Manager. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Press the Windows key + X and select “Device Manager” from the menu.
2. Expand the “Keyboards” category to reveal the list of keyboards connected to your laptop.
3. Right-click on the built-in keyboard and select “Uninstall device” from the context menu.
4. A warning dialog box might appear, asking for confirmation. Click “Uninstall” to proceed.
FAQs:
1. How can I enable the built-in keyboard again after disabling it?
To enable the built-in keyboard again, follow the same steps as above, but instead of selecting “Disable device” or “Uninstall device,” choose “Enable device.”
2. Can I use an external keyboard without disabling the built-in keyboard?
Yes, you can use an external keyboard without disabling the built-in keyboard. Simply plug in the external keyboard, and Windows will detect it as an additional input device.
3. Does disabling the built-in keyboard affect the laptop’s touchpad?
Disabling the built-in keyboard does not affect the laptop’s touchpad. The touchpad should continue to function normally.
4. Can I disable the built-in keyboard temporarily?
Yes, you can disable the built-in keyboard temporarily by following the same methods mentioned above. To enable it again, use the corresponding steps and select “Enable device.”
5. What should I do if the Device Manager does not display the built-in keyboard?
If the built-in keyboard is not displayed in the Device Manager, try restarting your laptop. If the issue persists, you may need to update the keyboard drivers or seek assistance from the laptop manufacturer’s support.
6. Can I disable the built-in keyboard if I don’t have administrator privileges?
No, you need administrator privileges to disable the built-in keyboard using the methods mentioned above.
7. Will disabling the built-in keyboard void my laptop’s warranty?
Disabling the built-in keyboard through software methods should not void your laptop’s warranty. However, it is always recommended to check your laptop manufacturer’s warranty terms and conditions for any specific limitations.
8. Is it possible to disable specific keys on the built-in keyboard?
While it is not possible to disable specific keys on the built-in keyboard through Windows settings, you may find third-party software solutions that offer this functionality.
9. Can I use the on-screen keyboard if I disable the built-in keyboard?
Yes, if you disable the built-in keyboard, you can still use the on-screen keyboard as an alternative input method.
10. Will disabling the built-in keyboard improve my laptop’s performance?
No, disabling the built-in keyboard will not directly improve your laptop’s performance. However, if your built-in keyboard is faulty and causing performance issues, disabling it may help resolve the problem.
11. What precautions should I take before disabling the built-in keyboard?
Before disabling the built-in keyboard, ensure that you have an external keyboard connected and functioning properly. This will ensure that you have a working input device in case you need to enable the built-in keyboard again or troubleshoot any issues.
12. Can I disable the built-in keyboard on a desktop computer?
No, the built-in keyboard is a feature exclusive to laptops. Desktop computers do not have a built-in keyboard, as they typically rely on external keyboards connected via USB or other ports.