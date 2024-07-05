If you find yourself constantly distracted by the illuminated keys on your keyboard or simply want to conserve battery life on your laptop, disabling the backlit keyboard can be a simple solution. In this article, we will guide you through the process of disabling the backlit keyboard on various devices, be it a laptop or a desktop computer.
How to Disable Backlit Keyboard on Windows
If you own a Windows laptop or desktop computer, follow these steps to disable the backlit keyboard:
Step 1: Access the Power Options
– Click on the Start menu and search for “Power Options.”
– Open the Power Options settings.
Step 2: Modify Power Plan Settings
– Within the Power Options settings, locate and click on “Change plan settings” for your selected power plan.
– This will allow you to modify the settings for that specific plan.
Step 3: Adjust Keyboard Backlight Settings
– Click on “Change advanced power settings.”
– In the Power Options dialog box, expand the “Keyboard backlight” category.
– You will see two options: “On battery” and “Plugged in.”
– Change the settings to “Off” for both options.
Step 4: Save Settings
– Click “Apply” and then “OK” to save your changes.
– Your backlit keyboard should now be disabled.
How to Disable Backlit Keyboard on macOS
For macOS devices, including MacBook and iMac, follow these steps to disable the backlit keyboard:
Step 1: Open System Preferences
– Click on the Apple menu located on the top left corner of your screen.
– From the drop-down menu, select “System Preferences.”
Step 2: Go to Keyboard Preferences
– Within the System Preferences window, click on the “Keyboard” icon.
– This will open the Keyboard preferences.
Step 3: Turn off Keyboard Backlight
– In the Keyboard preferences, navigate to the “Keyboard” tab.
– At the bottom of the tab, you will find a checkbox for “Adjust keyboard brightness in low light.”
– Make sure this checkbox is unchecked to disable the backlit keyboard.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. How can I enable the backlit keyboard again?
To enable the backlit keyboard, you can follow the same steps mentioned above and switch the settings back to “On” or check the box for adjusting keyboard brightness.
2. Can I disable the backlit keyboard on a specific application?
Unfortunately, there is no built-in way to disable the backlit keyboard on a specific application. It’s an all-or-nothing setting.
3. Will disabling the backlit keyboard affect other keyboard functionalities?
No, disabling the backlit keyboard will not affect any other keyboard functionalities. It only controls the backlighting feature.
4. Do all laptops have backlit keyboards?
No, not all laptops have backlit keyboards. It depends on the make and model of the laptop. Usually, premium and gaming laptops tend to have backlit keyboards.
5. Can I adjust the brightness level of the backlit keyboard?
Yes, you can typically adjust the brightness level of the backlit keyboard by following the same steps mentioned above and modifying the brightness settings within the corresponding options.
6. Why would I want to disable the backlit keyboard?
There could be multiple reasons to disable the backlit keyboard, such as conserving battery life, avoiding distractions, or personal preference.
7. Will disabling the backlit keyboard save battery life?
Yes, disabling the backlit keyboard will save battery life, as the backlight consumes a portion of the battery power.
8. Can I disable the backlit keyboard temporarily?
Yes, you can disable the backlit keyboard temporarily by following the steps mentioned above and re-enabling it whenever needed.
9. After disabling the backlit keyboard, can I still use it in a dark environment?
Yes, even with the backlit keyboard disabled, you can still use it in a dark environment. The characters on the keys are usually printed or embossed and can be seen without illumination.
10. Will disabling the backlit keyboard affect the warranty or functionality of my laptop?
No, disabling the backlit keyboard will not affect the warranty or any other functionality of your laptop. It is simply a visual preference.
11. Can I customize the color of the backlit keyboard?
It depends on the device. Some laptops or gaming keyboards allow you to customize the color of the backlit keyboard, but the majority only offer a limited selection of colors or a single color.
12. Does disabling the backlit keyboard prevent damage to the keys?
No, disabling the backlit keyboard does not prevent damage to the keys. It only controls the backlighting feature and is unrelated to the physical durability of the keys.
With this step-by-step guide, you can easily disable the backlit keyboard on your laptop or desktop computer. Whether you want to extend your battery life or eliminate distractions, turning off the backlit keyboard can be a practical solution.