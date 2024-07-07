**How to disable and enable keyboard?**
The keyboard is an essential input method for many computer users. However, there may be situations where you might want to disable the keyboard temporarily, such as when cleaning the keys or when you have young children who love tapping away on the keys. Similarly, you might need to enable the keyboard again once the situation changes. In this article, we will guide you through the process of disabling and enabling your keyboard.
**To disable the keyboard on Windows:**
1. Press the **Windows key + X** on your keyboard and choose **Device Manager** from the menu that appears.
2. In the Device Manager window, expand the **Keyboards** category.
3. Right-click on your keyboard device and select **Disable device** from the context menu.
4. A warning dialog box will appear. Click on **Yes** to confirm the disabling of your keyboard.
5. The keyboard will now be disabled, and you will not be able to use it until you enable it again.
**To enable the keyboard on Windows:**
1. Open the Device Manager as explained in the previous section.
2. In the Device Manager window, locate your keyboard under the Keyboards category.
3. Right-click on the disabled keyboard device and select **Enable device** from the context menu.
4. Your keyboard is now enabled, and you can start using it again.
**To disable the keyboard on macOS:**
1. Click on the **Apple menu** in the top-left corner of the screen and select **System Preferences**.
2. In the System Preferences window, click on **Keyboard**.
3. Go to the **Keyboard** tab and click on the **Modifier Keys** button in the bottom-right corner.
4. A new window will appear. From the dropdown menu next to your keyboard model, select **No action**. This effectively disables the keyboard.
5. Close the windows, and your keyboard will be disabled.
**To enable the keyboard on macOS:**
1. Follow the same steps to open System Preferences and go to the Keyboard section.
2. Click on the **Modifier Keys** button as explained in the previous section.
3. In the new window, select the desired action from the dropdown menu next to your keyboard model.
4. Click **OK** and close the windows to enable your keyboard again.
FAQs
1. Can I disable only specific keys on my keyboard?
No, the methods mentioned above disable the entire keyboard. To disable specific keys, you might need to use third-party software.
2. Will disabling the keyboard affect my external keyboard or mouse?
No, disabling the keyboard will only affect the built-in keyboard of your device. External keyboards or mice will function normally.
3. Can I disable the keyboard temporarily on a laptop?
Yes, the steps mentioned for Windows and macOS can be applied to both desktops and laptops.
4. Is it possible to disable the touchpad on my laptop’s keyboard?
Yes, apart from disabling the keyboard, you can also disable the touchpad on your laptop through the device settings.
5. Can I disable the keyboard on mobile devices like smartphones or tablets?
No, the methods mentioned in this article are specifically for desktop and laptop computers. Mobile devices do not have an option to disable the keyboard.
6. How can I disable the keyboard from the command prompt?
Using the command prompt, you can execute the command “devcon disable *PID*” to disable the keyboard. Replace *PID* with the appropriate device ID.
7. What will happen if I disable my keyboard permanently?
Disabling the keyboard permanently is not recommended as it would render your computer practically unusable.
8. Why would I want to disable my keyboard temporarily?
There are several reasons to disable the keyboard temporarily, such as cleaning the keys, preventing accidental key presses, or restricting access for specific users.
9. Can I use a shortcut key to enable or disable my keyboard?
By default, there is no specific shortcut key to enable or disable the keyboard. However, you can create custom shortcuts using third-party software.
10. Is it possible to disable the keyboard on a shared computer?
Yes, by disabling the keyboard, you can restrict access to the keyboard for other users on a shared computer.
11. Can I disable the keyboard in specific applications?
No, the methods mentioned in this article disable the keyboard system-wide. It cannot be limited to specific applications.
12. Will disabling the keyboard affect the functionality of on-screen keyboards?
Disabling the keyboard will have no impact on on-screen keyboards. You can continue to use them even if the physical keyboard is disabled.