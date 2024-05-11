How to detect steam games on external hard drive?
Detecting steam games on an external hard drive can be a bit tricky, but it is possible with a few simple steps. Here’s how you can easily detect steam games on an external hard drive:
1. Open Steam: Open the Steam application on your computer.
2. Go to Settings: Click on the “Steam” menu at the top-left corner of the screen and select “Settings” from the drop-down menu.
3. Choose Downloads: In the Settings window, click on the “Downloads” tab.
4. Steam Library Folders: Find the “Steam Library Folders” button and click on it.
5. Add a Library Folder: Click on the “Add Library Folder” button and select the external hard drive where your games are stored.
6. Scan for Games: Once you’ve added the library folder, Steam will automatically scan and detect any games located on the external hard drive.
FAQs:
1. Can I install steam games on an external hard drive?
Yes, you can install steam games on an external hard drive by adding a library folder in the Steam settings.
2. Can I play steam games directly from an external hard drive?
Yes, you can play steam games directly from an external hard drive once you have added the library folder in Steam settings.
3. How do I move steam games to an external hard drive?
You can move steam games to an external hard drive by cutting and pasting the game files from the original Steam directory to the external hard drive.
4. Can I transfer steam games between computers using an external hard drive?
Yes, you can transfer steam games between computers using an external hard drive by copying the game files and transferring them to the new computer’s Steam directory.
5. Will my game progress be saved if I move steam games to an external hard drive?
Yes, your game progress will be saved if you move steam games to an external hard drive since the game files contain your progress data.
6. How do I make steam detect games on multiple external hard drives?
You can make steam detect games on multiple external hard drives by adding additional library folders in the Steam settings.
7. Can steam games run slower on an external hard drive?
Steam games may run slightly slower on an external hard drive compared to an internal drive due to the slower transfer speeds of USB connections.
8. Can I delete games from an external hard drive without affecting my Steam library?
Yes, you can delete games from an external hard drive without affecting your Steam library by uninstalling the game through the Steam client.
9. Can I backup my steam games to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can backup your steam games to an external hard drive by copying the game files to the external drive.
10. How do I change the default installation location for steam games to an external hard drive?
You can change the default installation location for steam games to an external hard drive by adding a new library folder in the Steam settings and setting it as the default.
11. Can I run steam games directly from an external SSD?
Yes, you can run steam games directly from an external SSD, which will provide faster loading times compared to a traditional external hard drive.
12. Can I keep my steam library on an external hard drive permanently?
Yes, you can keep your steam library on an external hard drive permanently by setting it as the default library folder in the Steam settings.