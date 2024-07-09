How to detect motherboard model Windows 10?

Do you want to find out the model number of your motherboard on Windows 10? Whether it’s for troubleshooting purposes or future upgrades, identifying the exact motherboard model is crucial. In this article, we will guide you through various methods that will help you detect the motherboard model on Windows 10 without any hassle.
Method 1: Using System Information
The easiest way to find out your motherboard model on Windows 10 is by using the built-in System Information tool. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box.
2. Type “msinfo32” (without quotes) and press Enter.
3. The System Information window will open. Look for the “System Model” or “BaseBoard Manufacturer” entry to find your motherboard model.
Method 2: Checking the System BIOS
Another way to detect your motherboard model is by checking the System BIOS. Here’s what you need to do:
1. Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box.
2. Type “msinfo32” (without quotes) and press Enter.
3. In the System Information window, locate the “BIOS Version/Date” entry.
4. Note down the manufacturer and version information displayed. By searching for this information online, you can determine the motherboard model.
Method 3: Using Command Prompt
If you prefer using the command prompt, you can also find your motherboard model on Windows 10. Follow these steps:
1. Press the Windows key + X to open the Power User Menu.
2. Select “Command Prompt” (admin) or “Windows PowerShell” (admin) to open the command prompt with administrative privileges.
3. In the command prompt window, type the following command:
wmic baseboard get product,Manufacturer,version
4. Press Enter, and you will see the motherboard manufacturer, model, and version information.
Method 4: Using Third-Party Software
There are several third-party software programs available that can provide detailed information about your hardware, including the motherboard model. Some popular options include CPU-Z, HWiNFO, and Speccy. Visit their respective websites, download and install the software, and launch it to find your motherboard model.
Method 5: Checking the Motherboard Manual or Box
If you still have the motherboard manual or box, they often contain the model number printed on them. Look for labels or stickers that have the relevant information. The manual or box is usually included when you purchase a new motherboard.
FAQs:
1. Can I find out my motherboard model without opening the computer?
Yes, you can find your motherboard model without opening the computer by using the methods mentioned above.
2. What if I can’t find the System Information tool or it doesn’t show the motherboard model?
If the System Information tool doesn’t display the motherboard model, try the other methods mentioned, such as checking the System BIOS or using third-party software.
3. Is it safe to use third-party software to detect the motherboard model?
Yes, reputable third-party software programs are generally safe to use. However, always download software from trusted sources to avoid any potential security risks.
4. What do I do if the motherboard model isn’t found in the BIOS or System Information?
If the motherboard model isn’t found in the BIOS or System Information, you may need to physically inspect the motherboard for a model number. Look for labels or markings on the motherboard itself.
5. Can I find the motherboard model through device manager?
No, the device manager does not provide information about the motherboard model. It primarily displays information about connected devices and drivers.
6. Is it possible to find the motherboard model on a laptop?
Yes, the methods mentioned in this article can also be used to find the motherboard model on a laptop running Windows 10.
7. What if I have a custom-built PC?
If you have a custom-built PC, the motherboard model can still be identified using the methods mentioned above. However, if the motherboard was purchased separately, refer to the manual or records to find the model number.
8. How do I check the motherboard model on older versions of Windows?
The methods mentioned in this article are mostly applicable to Windows 10. However, some steps might also work on older versions of Windows, but the exact menus and options may vary.
9. Can I find the motherboard model from the serial number?
In most cases, the serial number alone is not sufficient to determine the motherboard model. However, contacting the manufacturer’s support with the serial number may allow them to assist in identifying the model.
10. Why do I need to know the motherboard model?
Knowing the motherboard model is essential for various purposes such as troubleshooting hardware issues, driver updates, and compatibility checks when upgrading your system.
11. Can I upgrade my motherboard without knowing the model?
While it is technically possible to upgrade your motherboard without knowing the exact model, it is strongly recommended to identify the model to ensure compatibility with other components and avoid potential issues.
12. Are motherboard models case-sensitive?
No, motherboard model names are not case-sensitive.