How to delete words from your keyboard iphone?

**How to delete words from your iPhone keyboard?**
The keyboard on your iPhone can be a powerful tool for quickly typing messages, emails, and more. However, with regular use, it may start suggesting words that you don’t want, or even include typos you’ve made in the past. Fortunately, you can easily delete these words from your iPhone’s keyboard dictionary. In this article, we will guide you through the process of removing unwanted words from your iPhone’s keyboard.
To delete words from your iPhone keyboard dictionary, follow these simple steps:
1. Open the “Settings” app on your iPhone.
2. Scroll down and tap on “General.”
3. From the General settings menu, select “Keyboard.”
4. Next, tap on “Text Replacement.”
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Why are unwanted words appearing on my iPhone keyboard?
Your iPhone’s keyboard learns from your typing habits, including the words you input, and adjusts its dictionary accordingly. Sometimes, it may suggest words or phrases that you don’t want.
2. Can I remove entire phrases or sentences from my keyboard?
Yes, you can remove entire phrases or sentences from your keyboard dictionary by following the same steps mentioned earlier.
3. How do I remove individual words from the iPhone keyboard’s autocorrect?
Deleting individual words from the iPhone keyboard’s autocorrect is not possible as autocorrect is based on the dictionary as a whole. However, by removing a word from the keyboard dictionary, you can prevent it from being suggested.
4. Will deleting a word from my keyboard dictionary affect my overall typing experience?
Removing a word from your keyboard dictionary only affects its suggestion capability. It will not impact the general typing experience on your iPhone.
5. Can I delete multiple words at once?
No, you cannot delete multiple words simultaneously. You need to remove unwanted words one at a time.
6. What if I accidentally delete a word?
If you accidentally delete a word from your keyboard dictionary, simply retype it a few times, and your iPhone’s keyboard should learn and add it back automatically.
7. Can I reset the entire keyboard dictionary?
Yes, you can reset the entire keyboard dictionary by going to “Settings” > “General” > “Reset” > “Reset Keyboard Dictionary.” However, be aware that this action will delete all the words you have added or customized.
8. Can I delete words from the keyboard on other iOS devices linked to my Apple ID?
No, deleting words from the keyboard dictionary on one iOS device does not affect the other devices linked to your Apple ID.
9. Are the steps to delete words the same for all iPhone models?
Yes, the process of deleting words from your iPhone’s keyboard dictionary is the same across all models.
10. Will deleting a word from my keyboard dictionary affect my other apps, like Notes or Pages?
No, deleting a word from your keyboard dictionary only impacts the suggestions offered by the keyboard itself and does not affect other apps or services.
11. Can I add words to the keyboard dictionary?
Yes, you can add words to the keyboard dictionary by going to “Settings” > “General” > “Keyboard” > “Text Replacement.” Tap the plus (+) button and enter the word or phrase you want to add.
12. Are there any third-party apps that can help manage the keyboard dictionary?
Yes, several third-party apps are available on the App Store that can help you manage your keyboard dictionary and provide additional features beyond Apple’s default offerings.
Now that you know how to delete words from your iPhone’s keyboard dictionary, take a moment to clean it up and enjoy a more personalized typing experience. Remember, you can always add your own words and phrases to the dictionary to further customize your iPhone’s keyboard.