How to Delete Using Keyboard on Mac?
Deleting files and text on a Mac is a common task that most users perform on a daily basis. While the traditional method of using the trackpad or mouse to delete items is intuitive, using the keyboard can be a quicker and more efficient option. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to delete using the keyboard on your Mac.
1. How to Delete Text Using Keyboard on Mac?
To delete text using the keyboard on your Mac, simply position the cursor at the point you wish to delete and press the “Delete” key. This will remove the character to the right of the cursor.
2. How to Delete a Whole Word Using Keyboard on Mac?
To delete a whole word using the keyboard on your Mac, press the “Option” key together with the “Delete” key. This will delete the whole word to the left of the cursor.
3. How to Delete a Line Using Keyboard on Mac?
To delete a line using the keyboard on your Mac, press the “Command” key together with the “Delete” key. This will delete the entire line, including any leading or trailing spaces.
4. How to Delete Files Using Keyboard on Mac?
To delete files using the keyboard on your Mac, select the file(s) you wish to delete by highlighting them, then press the “Command” key together with the “Delete” key. A confirmation dialog will appear, and you can choose to permanently delete the selected file(s).
5. How to Empty the Trash Using Keyboard on Mac?
To empty the Trash using the keyboard on your Mac, press the “Command” key together with the “Shift” key and the “Delete” key. This will permanently delete all the files in your Trash folder.
6. How to Undo a Delete Using Keyboard on Mac?
To undo a delete using the keyboard on your Mac, press the “Command” key together with the “Z” key. This will restore the deleted content to its original location.
7. How to Delete from Downloads Using Keyboard on Mac?
To delete items from the Downloads folder using the keyboard on your Mac, open the Downloads folder in Finder, highlight the file(s) you wish to delete, and press the “Command” key together with the “Delete” key.
8. How to Delete Screenshots Using Keyboard on Mac?
To delete screenshots using the keyboard on your Mac, locate the screenshot file(s) and press the “Command” key together with the “Delete” key to remove them.
9. How to Permanently Delete Files Using Keyboard on Mac?
To permanently delete files using the keyboard on your Mac, select the file(s) or folder(s) you wish to delete, and press the “Command” key together with the “Option” key and the “Delete” key. This action bypasses the Trash and permanently removes the selected item(s).
10. How to Restore Deleted Files Using Keyboard on Mac?
To restore deleted files using the keyboard on your Mac, open the Trash folder, highlight the file(s) you wish to restore, and press the “Command” key together with the “Delete” key.
11. How to Delete Emails Using Keyboard on Mac?
To delete emails using the keyboard on your Mac, open the Mail app, highlight the email(s) you want to delete, and press the “Delete” key or the “Backspace” key.
12. How to Delete Safari Browser History Using Keyboard on Mac?
To delete Safari browser history using the keyboard on your Mac, press the “Command” key together with the “Shift” key and the “Delete” key when in the Safari app. This will open a dialog where you can choose what to delete, including browsing history.