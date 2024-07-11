How to delete stuff from hard drive on mac?
Deleting files and folders on a Mac is a straightforward process, but sometimes it can be tricky to figure out where files are located and how to remove them permanently. Here’s how you can effectively delete stuff from your hard drive on a Mac:
**1. Move to Trash:** The simplest way to delete files on your Mac is to drag and drop them into the Trash bin. Once you move the files to the Trash, you can then empty the Trash to permanently delete them.
**2. Empty Trash:** To empty your Trash, simply right-click on the Trash icon on your Mac’s Dock and select “Empty Trash.” This will permanently delete all the files you’ve placed in the Trash.
**3. Delete from Finder:** You can also delete files directly from Finder by selecting the file or folder you want to delete, right-clicking on it, and selecting “Move to Trash.”
**4. Use the Keyboard Shortcut:** Another quick way to delete files is to select the file and press Command + Delete on your keyboard. This will move the file to the Trash.
**5. Securely Delete Files:** If you want to securely delete files to ensure they cannot be recovered, you can use the “Secure Empty Trash” option by holding down the Command key while emptying the Trash.
**6. Uninstall Applications:** To remove applications from your Mac, drag the application icon from the Applications folder to the Trash. Alternatively, you can use third-party uninstaller apps for a more thorough removal.
**7. Manage Storage:** You can also free up space on your hard drive by managing storage in the About This Mac section under the Apple menu. Here, you can review storage usage and delete large files or unused applications.
**8. Use Disk Utility:** Disk Utility is a built-in tool on your Mac that allows you to erase and format disks. You can use Disk Utility to erase entire hard drives or partitions.
**9. Use Terminal:** Advanced users can use Terminal commands to delete files and folders on a Mac. Be cautious when using Terminal, as deleting system files can cause issues with your system.
**10. Delete Time Machine Backups:** If you use Time Machine for backups, you can delete old backups to free up storage space. Open Time Machine, select the backup you want to delete, and click on the gear icon to delete it.
**11. Clear Downloads Folder:** Regularly clearing out your Downloads folder can help free up space on your hard drive. Sort through your downloads and delete any files you no longer need.
**12. Remove Unused Language Files:** Some applications come with language files for multiple languages. You can remove unused language files using a tool like Monolingual to free up space on your hard drive.