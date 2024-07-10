**How to delete steam games from hard drive?**
Deleting steam games from your hard drive is a simple process that can help free up space on your computer. Here are the steps you need to follow:
1. Open your Steam client on your computer.
2. Go to your library and find the game you want to delete.
3. Right-click on the game and select “Manage”.
4. Click on “Uninstall” to remove the game from your hard drive.
Deleting steam games from your hard drive is a quick and easy process that can help you manage your storage space effectively.
FAQs
1. Can I delete steam games to free up space on my hard drive?
Yes, deleting steam games can help free up space on your hard drive, allowing you to install new games or store other files.
2. Will deleting steam games affect my game progress or saves?
Deleting a game from your hard drive will not affect your game progress or saved data. Your game progress is typically stored in the cloud, so you can reinstall the game later without losing your progress.
3. How do I reinstall a steam game after deleting it?
To reinstall a steam game that you have deleted, simply go to your Steam library, find the game, and click on “Install” to download and reinstall it.
4. Can I delete multiple steam games at once?
Yes, you can delete multiple steam games at once by selecting multiple games in your library, right-clicking, and choosing the “Uninstall” option.
5. Can I delete steam games from an external hard drive?
Yes, you can delete steam games from an external hard drive by following the same steps as deleting games from your internal hard drive.
6. Do I need to manually delete game files after uninstalling a steam game?
Steam automatically deletes most game files when you uninstall a game. However, you may need to delete leftover files or folders manually in some cases.
7. Will deleting a steam game remove it from my library?
Deleting a steam game from your hard drive will not remove it from your library. You can still access and reinstall the game later if you wish.
8. Can I delete steam games on a Mac or Linux computer?
Yes, you can delete steam games on a Mac or Linux computer by following the same steps as on a Windows computer.
9. Can I permanently delete a steam game to free up space?
You can permanently delete a steam game by manually deleting leftover files or folders after uninstalling the game. Be cautious when deleting files manually to avoid affecting other games or software.
10. Can I delete steam games to improve performance on my computer?
Deleting steam games can help free up space and potentially improve performance on your computer by reducing the load on your hard drive and freeing up resources for other tasks.
11. Are there any risks associated with deleting steam games?
There are minimal risks associated with deleting steam games, as long as you follow the proper steps and avoid deleting essential system files or folders.
12. Can I delete steam games to troubleshoot issues with the game?
Deleting and reinstalling a steam game can sometimes help troubleshoot issues with the game, such as crashes or errors. Reinstalling the game can reset any corrupted files or settings that may be causing problems.