How to delete something with keyboard?

When using a computer or laptop, deleting something is a common task that we often need to accomplish. Whether it’s deleting a word, a file, or a selected portion of text, using the keyboard can be an efficient and quick way to get the job done. In this article, we will discuss various methods to delete something using the keyboard, making your computing experience even more convenient.
Deleting a Word or Character
Deleting a word or character is a common action performed by users. Here are a few methods you can use:
1. Using the Backspace key
To delete the character just before the cursor, press the Backspace key. To delete characters after the cursor, hold down the Backspace key.
2. Using the Delete key
To delete the character just after the cursor, press the Delete key. To delete characters before the cursor, hold down the Delete key.
3. Utilizing the Ctrl key with Backspace or Delete
By holding down the Ctrl key and using the Backspace key, you can delete the whole word to the left of the cursor. Similarly, holding down the Ctrl key and using the Delete key deletes the entire word to the right of the cursor.
4. Pressing Ctrl + A together
Pressing Ctrl + A selects all the text in a document or a text field. Once selected, you can simply press the Backspace or Delete key to delete the entire selection.
Deleting a File or Folder
If you want to delete a file or folder from your computer, the following methods will come in handy:
5. Selecting the file/folder and pressing Delete
Single-click on the file or folder you want to delete in Windows Explorer or Finder (Mac). Then, press the Delete or Backspace key to send it to the Recycle Bin (Windows) or Trash (Mac). Remember to empty the Recycle Bin or Trash to permanently delete the file.
6. Using the Shift key with Delete (Windows only)
Hold down the Shift key while pressing the Delete key to bypass the Recycle Bin and permanently delete the file or folder. Exercise caution when using this method, as the file cannot be recovered easily.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q1: How can I delete a selected portion of text?
A1: To delete a selected portion of text, press the Backspace or Delete key. The selected text will be deleted instantly.
Q2: Can I restore files deleted from the Recycle Bin or Trash?
A2: Yes, you can often restore files from the Recycle Bin or Trash, but it’s best to do so immediately after deletion and check your operating system’s guidelines for the specific method.
Q3: Is there a keyboard shortcut to restore a deleted file or folder?
A3: Unfortunately, no. To restore a deleted file or folder, you typically need to manually move it from the Recycle Bin or Trash back to its original location.
Q4: Are the Backspace and Delete keys the same on a Mac?
A4: No. The Backspace key on a Mac is called the Delete key, and the Delete key on a Mac is called the Forward Delete key.
Q5: Can I recover a file deleted by Shift + Delete?
A5: Recovering a file deleted by Shift + Delete is more difficult, and typically requires specialized software to attempt recovery.
Q6: What should I do if I accidentally delete something important?
A6: If you accidentally delete something important, check your Recycle Bin or Trash first and restore it from there if possible. If not, immediately stop using the device to improve the chances of recovery and consider using recovery software.
Q7: How can I delete a word in a web browser’s address bar?
A7: You can delete a word in the address bar by pressing Ctrl + Backspace to delete the preceding word or holding down Shift + Delete.
Q8: Can I delete a word in a text field on a web page?
A8: Yes, you can use the methods mentioned earlier to delete a word in a text field on a web page.
Q9: What does the combination Ctrl + Z do?
A9: The combination Ctrl + Z is an “undo” command that allows you to revert the last action. It is useful when you accidentally delete something and want to reverse the deletion.
Q10: What is the difference between deleting and permanently deleting a file?
A10: Deleting a file moves it to the Recycle Bin (Windows) or Trash (Mac), from where it can be restored. Permanently deleting a file bypasses the Recycle Bin or Trash, making it challenging to recover without specialized software.
Q11: How do I delete multiple files or folders simultaneously?
A11: To delete multiple files or folders at once, select them by holding down the Ctrl (Windows) or Command (Mac) key and then press the Delete or Backspace key.
Q12: Can I delete a word without using the Backspace or Delete keys?
A12: Yes, you can select the word you want to delete and use the Cut command (Ctrl + X) to remove it.