Have you ever experienced the frustration of your smartphone constantly suggesting words or phrases that you would rather forget? Whether it’s embarrassing autocorrect mishaps or outdated suggestions, deleting saved keyboard words can help streamline your typing experience. In this article, we will explore the various methods to remove these saved words from your keyboard and regain control of your typing.
**How to Delete Saved Keyboard Words?
If you are using an Android or iOS device, removing saved keyboard words is a simple process that can be done in just a few steps:
Step 1: Open the Keyboard Settings
First, navigate to the settings on your smartphone and find the section related to your keyboard settings. This can usually be found under the “Language & Input” or “General” settings, depending on the operating system.
Step 2: Select the Keyboard
Next, locate and select the keyboard app you are using. This could be the default keyboard that came with your phone or a third-party keyboard you have downloaded from the app store.
Step 3: Access Word History or User Dictionary
Once you have chosen the keyboard, look for an option that says “Word History” or “User Dictionary.” This is where all the saved words and phrases are stored.
Step 4: Delete the Saved Words
In the Word History or User Dictionary section, you will see a list of all the words and phrases that have been saved by the keyboard. Simply locate the words you want to remove and tap on them to select. Then, look for a delete or trash icon and confirm your selection to delete the word or phrase.
Some keyboards also offer the option to clear the entire word history or user dictionary in one go, which can be particularly useful if you have many saved words you want to remove.
By following these simple steps, you can easily delete saved keyboard words and prevent future suggestions that may not be relevant or useful to you.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. How do I remove a specific word I accidentally saved?
To remove a specific word you accidentally saved, navigate to your keyboard settings, access Word History or User Dictionary, find the word, and delete it.
2. Can I remove multiple saved words at once?
Yes, some keyboard apps allow you to select multiple words at once and delete them in bulk.
3. Will deleting saved keyboard words affect my typing suggestions?
Deleting saved keyboard words will only remove those specific words from suggestions. Your keyboard will continue to learn and make new suggestions based on your usage patterns.
4. Can I prevent certain words from being saved in the first place?
Yes, most keyboards offer an option to turn off word suggestions or predictive text altogether, preventing any future words from being saved.
5. Will deleting saved words also remove them from my personal dictionary?
Yes, removing saved words from your keyboard will also remove them from your personal dictionary, ensuring they no longer appear as suggestions.
6. Do I need to restart my phone after deleting saved keyboard words?
No, there is no need to restart your phone after deleting saved keyboard words. The changes take effect immediately.
7. Can I customize the keyboard’s autocorrect feature?
Yes, most keyboards allow you to customize the autocorrect feature, including enabling or disabling it and adjusting its sensitivity.
8. Will deleting saved keyboard words free up storage space on my device?
Deleting saved keyboard words does not free up storage space on your device. The saved words are typically stored in a small file that takes up negligible space.
9. How often should I delete saved keyboard words?
The frequency at which you delete saved keyboard words depends on your personal preference. Some people prefer to periodically clean their saved words, while others may not feel the need to do so frequently.
10. Can I recover words that I have deleted from the keyboard?
Once you delete a word from your keyboard, it is permanently removed and cannot be recovered. Make sure to double-check before deleting any words.
11. Will deleting saved words affect other devices that sync with my keyboard?
If you use the same keyboard app and have enabled synchronization across multiple devices, deleting saved words on one device should also remove them from all synchronized devices.
12. Can I transfer my saved keyboard words to a new phone?
Most keyboard apps provide an option to back up and restore your saved words. Check the settings or preferences within the keyboard app to see if this feature is available.