Samsung keyboards are widely used for their user-friendly interface and advanced features. However, one aspect that concerns many users is the privacy of their typing history. If you are wondering how to delete Samsung keyboard history, this article will guide you through the process to ensure your data remains confidential.
How to delete Samsung keyboard history?
Deleting the Samsung keyboard history is a simple and straightforward process. Just follow these steps:
1. Open the “Settings” app on your Samsung device.
2. Scroll down and tap on “General management.”
3. Next, tap on “Language and input.”
4. In the list of keyboards, tap on “On-screen keyboard.”
5. Select the Samsung keyboard option.
6. Now, tap on “Reset settings.”
7. Lastly, tap on “Clear personalized data” to delete all the keyboard history.
It’s important to note that clearing personalized data will not affect other settings or preferences on your Samsung device. However, it will effectively remove all the stored typing history.
FAQs about deleting Samsung keyboard history:
1. Can I selectively delete certain words from the Samsung keyboard history?
No, the Samsung keyboard does not provide an option to delete specific words from the history. It only allows deleting the entire history in one go.
2. Will deleting Samsung keyboard history affect predictive text suggestions?
No, deleting the keyboard history will not affect the functionality of predictive text suggestions. The Samsung keyboard will continue to suggest words based on your usage patterns.
3. Can I recover deleted Samsung keyboard history?
No, once you clear the personalized data from the Samsung keyboard, the deleted history cannot be recovered. Therefore, it’s essential to think carefully before proceeding with the deletion.
4. How often should I delete the Samsung keyboard history?
There’s no fixed timeline for deleting the keyboard history. It depends on your personal preference and privacy concerns. Some people choose to delete it regularly, while others may not delete it at all.
5. Will deleting Samsung keyboard history improve performance?
Clearing the keyboard history may slightly improve the performance of the Samsung keyboard. However, the impact is usually minimal on newer devices with sufficient system resources.
6. Will clearing personalized data delete my saved words in the Samsung dictionary?
Yes, clearing personalized data will delete not only the typing history but also any custom words you have added to the Samsung dictionary. Consider making a backup if you have important custom words.
7. Can I stop the Samsung keyboard from storing my typing history altogether?
Yes, you can prevent the Samsung keyboard from storing your typing history by disabling the “Predictive text” feature in the keyboard settings. This will also disable word suggestions.
8. Will clearing the keyboard history remove the words I have added to the clipboard?
No, clearing the keyboard history will not remove the words you have added to the clipboard. The clipboard and keyboard history are separate entities on your Samsung device.
9. Does clearing the Samsung keyboard history delete passwords and sensitive information?
No, clearing the keyboard history only removes the words you have typed using the Samsung keyboard. It does not delete passwords, credit card information, or any other sensitive data.
10. Can I delete the Samsung keyboard history on all my apps at once?
Yes, deleting the Samsung keyboard history applies to all the apps that use the Samsung keyboard as the input method. You don’t need to delete it separately for each app.
11. Is it possible to permanently disable the Samsung keyboard history?
No, there is no option to permanently disable the keyboard history on the Samsung keyboard. However, you can clear it whenever you wish to keep your typing data private.
12. Does clearing personalized data have any effect on saved words in apps like notes or messaging?
No, clearing the personalized data from the Samsung keyboard does not delete the saved words in apps like notes or messaging. The saved words are specific to each application and not stored within the keyboard history.
Now that you know how to delete Samsung keyboard history, you can easily maintain the privacy of your typing data on your Samsung device. Remember to periodically clear the personalized data if you have concerns about your privacy or want a fresh start with the keyboard’s auto-suggestions.